Xavier Rudd Wins 2023’s Environmental Music Prize

Xavier Rudd has taken home the 2023 Environmental Music Prize. The publicly-voted award is given to artists who “inspire action for climate and conservation, and supports the environmental movement by engaging, energising and activating diverse audiences through music”.

Rudd took out the prize for the 2021 single ‘Stoney Creek’, which was the first cut off his last album Jan Juc Moon. The track won over entries from Flume, Tash Sultana, Midnight Oil, Ziggy Alberts, and more.

“What an honour to be named winner of the Environmental Music Prize,” Rudd shared in a statement. “The land and sea and all its magnificent plants and animals have been the biggest inspiration for my music by far since I began writing songs when I was a kid and, so as far as music awards go, this one feels perfect.

“Thanks to all of you who voted for me and to all of the other artists nominated. Big love.”

“Xavier’s moving and deeply personal music reminds us that nature brings life, beauty and meaning to all of us,” the EMP founder Edwina Floch said in a statement. “I’m delighted he has been acknowledged for his ability to bring us together and make us reflect. For decades he has used his voice, both on and off stage, to shine light on various environmental issues, supporting the work of countless groups and organisations along the way.”

Rudd will donate the $20,000 prize to environmental organisations.

The inaugural Environmental Music Prize in 2022 was won by King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard and their song ‘If Not Now, Then When?’

