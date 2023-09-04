Boney M Featuring Maizie Williams Announce 2024 Australian Farewell Tour

Germany via Caribbean disco pop group Boney M. will bid farewell to Australian audiences in June 2024. The group, which was conceived in 1974, has announced an extensive tour of Australia and New Zealand, with shows in Perth, Newcastle, Wollongong, Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide, Auckland and Wellington.
The tour is billed as Boney M featuring Maizie Williams. Williams – who was born in Montserrat and grew up in the UK city of Birmingham – was an original Boney M. member and always a prominent part of the band’s live shows. However, it’s claimed that her vocals did not appear on any of the band’s recordings.
Boney M. – ‘Rasputin’
Boney M. are best known for their 1970s disco hits ‘Rasputin’, ‘Daddy Cool’, ‘Ma Baker’ ‘Sunny’ and ‘Rivers of Babylon’. They continued releasing original music up until the mid-1980s, but their popularity dropped off around the turn of the decade.
‘Rasputin’ was an Australia number one single in 1978, following the lead of ‘Rivers of Babylon’, which topped the charts earlier that year. The group’s corresponding album, Nightflight to Venus, peaked at number seven in Australia and number one in the UK and Germany.
Boney M featuring Maizie Williams: ‘The Farewell Tour’ 2024
- Tuesday, 4th June – Astor Theatre, Perth WA
- Thursday, 6th June – Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW
- Friday, 7th June – Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong NSW
- Saturday, 8th June – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
- Thursday, 13th June – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD
- Friday, 14th June – The Star, Gold Coast QLD
- Saturday, 15th June – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC
- Wednesday, 19th June – The Gov, Adelaide SA
- Friday, 21st June – Town Hall, Auckland NZ
- Saturday, 22nd June – St James Theatre, Wellington NZ
Tickets on sale via Metropolis Touring
