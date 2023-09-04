Boney M Featuring Maizie Williams Announce 2024 Australian Farewell Tour

Germany via Caribbean disco pop group Boney M. will bid farewell to Australian audiences in June 2024. The group, which was conceived in 1974, has announced an extensive tour of Australia and New Zealand, with shows in Perth, Newcastle, Wollongong, Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide, Auckland and Wellington.

The tour is billed as Boney M featuring Maizie Williams. Williams – who was born in Montserrat and grew up in the UK city of Birmingham – was an original Boney M. member and always a prominent part of the band’s live shows. However, it’s claimed that her vocals did not appear on any of the band’s recordings.

Boney M. – ‘Rasputin’

Boney M. are best known for their 1970s disco hits ‘Rasputin’, ‘Daddy Cool’, ‘Ma Baker’ ‘Sunny’ and ‘Rivers of Babylon’. They continued releasing original music up until the mid-1980s, but their popularity dropped off around the turn of the decade.

‘Rasputin’ was an Australia number one single in 1978, following the lead of ‘Rivers of Babylon’, which topped the charts earlier that year. The group’s corresponding album, Nightflight to Venus, peaked at number seven in Australia and number one in the UK and Germany.

Boney M featuring Maizie Williams: ‘The Farewell Tour’ 2024

Tuesday, 4th June – Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Thursday, 6th June – Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Friday, 7th June – Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong NSW

Saturday, 8th June – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thursday, 13th June – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 14th June – The Star, Gold Coast QLD

Saturday, 15th June – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 19th June – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Friday, 21st June – Town Hall, Auckland NZ

Saturday, 22nd June – St James Theatre, Wellington NZ

Tickets on sale via Metropolis Touring

Further Reading

Fridayz Live Announces 2023 Lineup: Boyz II Men, Jason Derulo, Kelly Rowland + More

Nile Rodgers & CHIC Announce 2023 Australian Tour

‘Tina’, the Tina Turner Musical, to Travel to Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Melbourne in 2024