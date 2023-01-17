Yaeji Announces Debut Album, Shares First Single ‘For Granted’

‘Raingurl’ hitmaker Yaeji has announced that her long-awaited debut album will be arriving in April this year.

The album is called With A Hammer, and it’ll feature a number of collabs including British muso Loraine James, Baltimore singer Nourished By Time, K Wata, and more. Alongside the announcement, Yaeji’s also released the lead single from the record, titled ‘For Granted’.

Yaeji: ‘For Granted’

According to a press release, With A Hammer was created throughout London, New York, and Seoul, and blends Yaeji’s “dance music roots with Korean indie rock, electronica and pop from the ‘90s and early 2000s”.

The album follows her 2020 mixtape What We Drew 우리가 그려왔던 – over the last couple of years, the NYC/Seoul producer has released a web game called Woofa Joofa Juice Club, and also released a track using samples from Pac Man. Yaeji broke through in 2017 with the ubiquitous singles ‘Raingurl’ and ‘Drink I’m Sippin On’, and in the years since she’s been tapped for production work by Dua Lipa and Charli XCX, and played festivals all across the globe.

Check out the With A Hammer tracklist below.

Yaeji – With A Hammer Tracklist

Submerge FM For Granted Fever Passed Me By With A Hammer I’ll Remember For You, I’ll Remember For Me Done (Let’s Get It) Ready Or Not (ft. K Wata) Michin (ft. Enayet) Away x 5 Happy (ft. Nourished by Time) 1 Thing To Smash (ft. Loraine James) Be Alone In This

