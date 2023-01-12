Indy Yelich, Lorde’s Sister, Announces Debut EP And Shares New Single

Months after the release of her debut single, Indy Yelich, the sister of New Zealand pop star Lorde, has announced the release of her forthcoming EP. The five-track collection, dubbed THREADS, will be released on 17th February.

Alongside announcement of the EP, Indy has shared new single ‘Hometown’, which follows on from its title-track back in September. In a statement, she explained that the slow-burning track is one inspired by her youth spent in her quiet New Zealand hometown of Devonport.

Indy – ‘Hometown’

“‘Hometown’ is about the memories from my teen years in suburbia that I’ll never forget,” Indy explains. “I wrote this song with Casey Smith, at Ryan Tedder’s house, sitting on the floor playing notes on the piano while the light streamed in.

“This song took me four years to finish, because I felt like the song was so important and I wanted to get it right. I finished it with Miro Mackie and Daniel Chae and they really brought it back to life.”

“This song is very nostalgic for me, as it makes me think of driving through the suburbs, taking the long way to go past an ex’s house,” she concluded. “Returning from the big city and staying at your parent’s.”

Indy – THREADS EP

Threads Killer Hometown Hero Freeloader

