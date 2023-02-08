Brisbane duo Jared Hundermark and Denis Janse aim to infuse the pop songs they release as LOVELOVELOVE with textural detail and emotional heft. The pair’s 2022 single ‘ULTRAVIOLET’ premiered on triple j Unearthed’s Tops program, laying the foundation for the pair’s upcoming debut EP.

The EP’s second single is ‘CLOVER’, a song that displays Hundermark and Janse’s sentimentality while also pulling in influences from modern pop bands LANY and The 1975. Music Feeds is premiering ‘CLOVER’ ahead of its official release on Friday, 10th February.

LOVELOVELOVE – ‘CLOVER’

Hundermark and Janse grew up in South Africa. They moved to Brisbane with hopes of building a better life for themselves. The sadness that comes with leaving people behind is felt throughout the tender and melancholic ‘CLOVER’.

“We used to walk along the meadow / You were pretty / It felt so soothing,” goes the chorus. “And it’s a few years later now / But that feeling is still stuck with me.”

LOVELOVELOVE’s debut EP is due in the first half of 2023. They’re having a launch party at Brisbane’s Black Bear Lodge on Wednesday, 17th May. Get your hands on tickets here.

