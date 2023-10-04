PREMIERE: Prudns Looks for Answers on Alt-Pop Power Ballad ‘WHYDOU’

Alt-pop artist Prudns will release their debut album, NEXT, on Friday, 3rd November. The album is preceded by the singles ‘Goodnight’, ‘Riddle’ and ‘WHYDOU’, the latter of which is premiering on Music Feeds ahead of its official release tomorrow, 5th October. Stream it below.

Prudns – ‘WHYDOU’

The Naarm-based musician wrote the majority of NEXT during a month-long residency at Meanjin’s 4000 Studios. ‘WHYDOU’ is distinguished by its atmospheric synth arrangement and club beats. The song climaxes with a guitar solo from Prudns’ band mate Nick Vargas.

“I wrote WHYDOU in an hour,” Prudns said in a statement. “The lyrics are a stream of consciousness propelled by frustration and passion about a relationship.”

Prudns’ forthcoming debut album follows the artist’s 2021 EP, Tinka, which included the singles ‘Heart Attack’ and ‘Fairies’. They’ll host a trio of NEXT launch parties in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney during November and December. Venue details are currently under wraps – subscribe to Prudns’ mailing list for updates.

Prudns: NEXT

Next WHYDOU Riddle Goodnight Empty Words Like a Dream Looking at You A Number Unfriend (demo)

Available Friday, 3rd November via Gyrostream

