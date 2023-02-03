NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes an elastic dancefloor remix of Chela’s ‘Cool 2B Queer’ courtesy of Shamir, Tropical Fuck Storm’s eighteen-minute cover of Jimi Hendrix’s ‘1983 (A Merman I Should Turn to Be)’, wistful folk music from Hannah Blackburn, rootsy soul from WILSN and a solo single from The Go-Betweens’ Amanda Brown feat. Kirin J Callinan.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)

Listen to this month’s playlist

New additions 03/02/2022

Chela – Cool 2B Queer (Shamir remix)

PANIA – P STANDS 4 PLAYA

Vallis Alps – On the Eve of the Rush (134bpm VIP)

Terry – Gold Duck

Hannah Blackburn – Egg Song

Woodes – Forever After

Tropical Strength – Introducing the Silverbeats

Claire Tonti – Free

WILSN – Every Day and Every Night

Amanda Brown – Freedom Song (w/Kirin J Callinan)

Tropical Fuck Storm – ‘1983 (A Merman I Should Turn to Be)’

Further Reading

Private Function to Release New Album as LP-Sized Scratchie

daine Releases New Single ‘Portal’ from Upcoming Mixtape ‘Shapeless’

Floodlights Release New Single and Share Details of Upcoming Album

BLESSED Returns With Afrobeats Inspired Single ‘Heya’

Jen Cloher Announces Tour, Shares Music Video ft. Georgia Maq, Mo’Ju, Kira Puru

Alex Lahey Announces New Album and Shares New Single