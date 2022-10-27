Today, we’re premiering Own Worst Enemy, the debut EP from Perth-based neo soul crooner Madoc Plane, ahead of its official release tomorrow (28th October). The record draws on influences as diverse as Jordan Rakei, Matt Corby and The Weeknd, with Plane also pointing to the likes of Steely Dan and Anderson .Paak while speaking to Music Feeds earlier this year.

It’s an eclectic collection that melds pop, soul, electronic and jazz. Plane’s impressive vocals sit in the foreground, oscillating between silky-smooth and soaring. Whether the arrangements are synth-heavy and kaleidoscopic or woozy and ambient, Plane’s commanding vocal presence threads the songs together.

Madoc Plane: Own Worst Enemy

“‘Overdrive’ shows a more electronic pop [and] dance sound with a heavy use of produced drums whilst ‘Own Worst Enemy’ is a smooth yet powerful soul-pop groove, incorporating dense vocal harmony,” Plane said in a statement. “‘Burning Up’ lies somewhere in-between these two tunes. It shows a more complex mixture of both styles through its use of vocal intricacy, as well as revealing an ambient and produced soundscape.”

According to Plane, Own Worst Enemy explores themes of low self-esteem, anxiety and overthinking. “At the time of writing these songs I wasn’t my usual confident self, which I guess is displayed in the lyricism of the EP,” he said. “I think that writing based on these self-critical themes was somewhat therapeutic for me, allowing me to be more honest with myself and to reflect on my experiences from a different perspective.”

