NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes the latest from Melbourne jangle pop duo Deuce, an indie raver from Rachel Maria Cox, some thrashing garage pop from Delivery, new hip hop from YNG Martyr and BOY SODA, huge dance floor vibes from Badrapper, and a dramatic folk stunner from Hannah McKittrick.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.)

New additions – 28/10/2022

Deuce – ‘Seven Hour Flower’

Hannah McKittrick – ‘Big Plan’

Rachel Maria Cox – ‘Boy in a Band’

Chase Zera – ‘Just Another Guy’

Cry Club – ‘Somehow (You Still Get to Me)’

Empress – ‘Lately’

Delivery – ‘Lifetimer’

Badrapper – ‘X GAMES’ ft. Nerve, Babyface Mal

Katie Wighton – ‘Take You Home’

WILDFIRE MANWURRK – ‘Don’t Smoke’

BOY SODA – ‘3 Little Piggies’ feat. Jordan Dennis

Hannah Blackburn – ‘In Our Wires’

Taylah Carroll – ‘Gumption’

Hearteyes, Lonelyspeck, cookii – ‘PAINKILLER’

Bag Raiders – ‘Letting Go’

Hearts and Rockets – ‘Clown Town’

Grand Pine – ‘June’

Milku – ‘Alone’

YNG Martyr – ‘Overthinking’

Outlnd and Adrian Dzvuke – ‘By My Side’

