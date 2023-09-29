Melbourne Neo-Soul Act Sweet Temper Unveil Their Debut Self-Titled EP

Melbourne/Naarm-based neo-soul act Sweet Temper have just unveiled their debut, self-titled EP, produced by guitarist Nick Robertson and mixed by Phil Threlfall (Illy, Bliss n Eso). The five-track collection of sultry and euphoric neo-soul arrangements also draws inspiration from the worlds of soul, pop and R&B.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the EP, the band said in a press statement that it “comes from a tumultuous time in our lives and is structured to be a journey through all the highs and lows that life entails. We are exploring themes of toxicity in relationships, self-doubt, the burden of famlily and social expectations, and bonding through trauma. All heavy topics, and while we like to keep the music fun and playful, we are also committed to embracing the negative with the positive.” Give it a stream below.

Sweet Temper – ‘Sweet Temper’ EP

