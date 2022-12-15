Pop Music’s Best Duos, According to Kiwi Duo Foley

For more than half a decade, Aotearoa songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Ash Wallace and Gabriel Everett have been working together as Foley. The pair’s latest single, ‘Smooth It Over’, represents their desire to innovate within pop music, doling out the hooks while navigating love, loss and the importance of togetherness in their lyrics.

‘Smooth It Over’ is out now via Nettwerk Music Group. It’s the duo’s second single of 2022, following September’s ‘Killing Me Babe’. Here, Wallace and Everett give praise to their favourite pop duos.

Foley – ‘Smooth It Over’

Janet Planet and Sugar Bones of Confidence Man

Foley: ‘Holiday’ is one of my favourite music videos of all time, and Confidence Man are probably my favourite act to follow on Instagram. They never fail to surprise me and their live show looks absolutely nuts. I can’t wait to catch them live and dance my bloody socks off. Heaters.

Sylvan Esso

Foley: I have always been so fascinated with Sylvan Esso’s blend of folk-sounding vocals with a heavy electronic sound. The glitch and clash of their influences is so engaging and so exciting to listen to. Another amazing live show as well where they really bring chaos and control together.

BROODS

Foley: These two have been super inspiring to us because they really broke new ground for pop in New Zealand and were completely unafraid and unapologetic. Their songs are so innovative and really push barriers. ‘Peach’ is one of my hype songs when I run because it really gets the heart racing and the sprint on.

Lime Cordiale

Foley: Unashamedly positive and all about curating a vibe through every aspect of their artistry. The dynamic and creativity between them on stage and in their videos is super inspiring, but honestly our favourite Lime Cordiale moment is when they’re actually a trio with Idris Elba. It’s the most immersive couple of tracks I’ve heard in so long – you really feel like you’re hanging out on the couch with them. Unreal.

Johnny Marr and Morrissey of The Smiths

Morrissey and Marr are proof that unlikely combinations make for excellent results. Who would’ve thought a guy playing country-esque guitar and a very sad poet would be as anti-establishment as this? A big inspiration for being weird and getting away with it.

