PREMIERE: Harry Cook’s ‘Amen’ is a Neoclassical Folk-Pop Prayer

Naarm/Melbourne singer-songwriter Harry Cook will release the single ‘Amen’ on Thursday, 8th December. ‘Amen’ is the second taste of Cook’s upcoming debut EP, All Flaws, and we’re premiering it on Music Feeds.

Cook is an accomplished pianist and composer. He trained as a classical pianist and has worked as a session musician with artists such as The Teskey Brothers, Best Western, Pierce Brothers, WILSN and more. He worked on ‘Amen’ with producer Josh Barber, seeking to generate something akin to the neoclassical minimalism of Nils Frahm and contemporary indie folk acts Bon Iver and Sufjan Stevens.

Harry Cook – ‘Amen’

‘Amen’ has been in the works for more than three years. The song’s lengthy gestation is apparent in its uncontrived warmth. Lyrically, the song reflects on humankind’s ruinous impact on the natural world.

“‘Amen’ was first conceived in the early winter of 2019, on a drive through the brown-dry of regional Victoria,” Cook said in a statement. “Even though the days had grown cooler, the rain hadn’t come. Looking out over those wide bare fields, I felt the anger and the guilt that come from considering the ongoing state of our natural world.”

Cook continued, “Arriving home, I wanted to capture something of that culpability, and also my optimism for the future. Not so much to preach as to commiserate.”

‘Amen’ will appear on Harry Cook’s forthcoming debut EP, All Flaws, which is due on Friday, 17th February.

