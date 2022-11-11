The Teskey Brothers Release Cover Of The Zombies’ ‘This Will Be Our Year’

The Teskey Brothers are back with a brand new musical offering, wrapping their pipes around a cover of The Zombies’ classic ‘This Will Be Our Year’.

The English rock icons’ psych pop favourite is given a soul makeover on the Teskey’s reimagining, which you can get into your ears below.

WATCH: The Teskey Brothers – ‘This Will Be Our Year’

“We just played it in our way,” Sam Teskey explained in a press statement. “That’s the cool thing—sometimes when you try and cover something and you don’t spend too long trying to make it perfect, you just naturally fall into your own way of playing it and it naturally becomes your own thing.”

Josh Teskey added: “’This Will Be Our Year’ is one of the most beautiful and interesting songs of all time, that everyone SHOULD know but not many people have really heard of… The question I keep asking is ‘how did they fit so many beautiful lyrics into that rhythm and melody?’ It shouldn’t work so well. But it does.

He continued: “I love this song and the sentiment to bring in the new year. ‘This Will Be Our Year’ by The Zombies, the Teskeyfied version. Happy festive season and bring on 2023!”

The band will be performing a number of live shows over the summer, including sets at Harvest Rock, Queenscliff Music Festival and a spot supporting the legendary Crowded House in Canberra.

