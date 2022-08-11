PREMIERE: Jordane’s ‘Take a seat’ Is All About Knowing Your Self-Worth

Today, we’re premiering ‘Take a seat’, the first single of the year from Melbourne-via-Perth songwriter Jordane. Drawing heavily on contemporaries like Kehlani and Jorja Smith plus older influences such as Lauryn Hill, it’s an emotive R&B ballad that foregrounds the singer’s soulful vocals with reverb-heavy guitar chords, understated keys and lush production, which is handled by her brother, Jarrod Jeremiah.

Above that pensive backdrop, Jordane croons about the slow, painful realisation that you’re outgrowing someone – and the liberation that comes with acknowledging it. There’s a marriage here of songwriting and production, equal dedication and care given to each, that makes its impact linger past its initial runtime.

Listen to ‘Take a seat’ by Jordane

“It”s all about knowing your worth and not pushing aside your passions and dreams for someone who is not growing alongside you,” Jordane says of the new song, which follows last year’s standalone single ‘Walk’ and a collaboration with Bonsu titled ‘BUT LOVE’.

“I originally wrote this song as more of an acoustic song with some guitar and just really focused on the words of the song but I never knew how much more passion and emotion it was able to portray without the production.”

