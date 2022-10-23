Car Seat Headrest Cancel Shows For Health Reasons

US indie-rock outfit Car Seat Headrest have announced the cancellation of a handful of American tour dates due to ongoing health issues. The group’s frontman, Will Toledo, took to social media to announce the news late last week.

“After another month of struggling to regain my health, I am currently forced to face the fact that my body lacks the basic levels of functionality necessary to leave the house most days, let alone embark on a tour,” Toledo wrote. As a result, the group have cancelled their appearance at this weekend’s When We Were Young festival, along with a run of shows in California.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time that Car Seat Headrest have been forced to cancel or postpone tour dates this year, with shows and festivals having been postponed with some regularity since Toledo tested positive for COVID in early April. Making his return to the touring circuit later that month, Toledo was forced to again miss dates after a diagnosis of what was “most likely stomach flu” from his doctor.

In early September, Toledo revealed that what had first appeared to be a stomach flu was in fact “a recurrent case of ‘histamine intolerance'”, described as “a post-covid condition which involves heavy nausea, fatigue, dizziness, and a ‘buzzing’ nervous system”.

Currently, Car Seat Headrest’s website lists no upcoming tour dates, and it’s unclear when or if these newly-cancelled dates will be rescheduled. The group last visited Australian shores in early 2018 following the release of Twin Fantasy (Face To Face), with Making A Door Less Open following in mid-2020.

