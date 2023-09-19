Lineups Announced for November Edition of Sydney’s Summer Dance: Todd Terje, Space Cadets + More

Astral People’s long-running Summer Dance series is about to re-launch, with the first event featuring Four Tet and Jyoty scheduled for Saturday, 30th September. The touring company has now announced the lineup for its next bash on Saturday, 18th November, with Norway’s Todd Terje, Space Cadets (AKA Adam Pitts and Lisene), and London’s Manami locked it to appear.

There’ll also be sets from local favourites like Andy Webb, Tangela, and Reenie. The event will be split into two parts: Terje will headline the day party, while Space Cadets will take top honours for the evening gig. See all the lineup information below.

Todd Terje: ‘Alfonso Muskedunder’

Summer Dance will take over the Liberty Hall Courts in Sydney’s Entertainment Quarter from 3pm to 8pm, before moving inside Liberty Hall for the evening event, which runs from 9pm till late.

Astral People announced the long-awaited return of Summer Dance in mid-August; the last edition happened way back in 2019. Over the years the party has featured acts like Honey Dijon, CC:Disco, Moodymann, DJ EZ, and more.

Summer Dance November 2023

Todd Terje

Andy Webb

Reenie

Adam Pitts b2b Lisene (Space Cadets)

Manami

Tangela

Date & Venues

Saturday, 18th November – Liberty Hall Courts & Liberty Hall

