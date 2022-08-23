PREMIERE: Perth Producer MAVER Shares Summer-Ready Single ‘Close Enough’

Boorloo/Perth-based electronic artist MAVER is getting us in the mood for summer with a fresh dollop of EDM sunscreen dubbed ‘Close Enough’.

Produced by the artist himself and mixed by Lee Buddle (Gurrumul Yunupingu), ‘Close Enough’ is a heady toe-tapper brimming with bright, bubbling synths and lashings of phasey vocals arranged into an irresistible pop hook.

Listen: MAVER – ‘Close Enough’

“‘Close Enough’ is about how a person can be your emotional support system, and whenever you are with them, they make you feel unstoppable, able to achieve anything and ‘fly higher’,” the artist explains.

“It is also about falling in love, feeling inspired by this person and being infatuated with how they make you feel. They’ll be there for you in your journey and help give you the last push you need to achieve your goals.”

‘Close Enough’ follows in the footsteps of MAVER’s previous single ‘Coppola’ featuring Marksman Lloyd, which saw the artist take out the Song Of The Year in the Electronic Category at the 2021 Western Australian Music Awards.

MAVER has been performing since he was ten years old, starting on classical guitar, before finding his way into electronic music, taking influence from luminaries Flume, Whethan and BAYNK.

His new single ‘Close Enough’ will be out everywhere this Friday, but you can catch it premiering exclusively via Music Feeds above.

