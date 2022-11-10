Gold Coast musicians Liam Bowditch and Joe Bon MacPhail have released their debut album as The Vultures. The ten-track Escobar includes the singles ‘If You Only Knew Your Way’, an upbeat indie pop song, and ‘Every Night’, a neo funk-influenced earworm.

Music Feeds is premiering the music video for the title track, one of the more freewheeling and guitar-led songs on the album, which recalls artists like The Cars and Bombay Bicycle Club.

The Vultures – ‘Escobar’

The Vultures started recording Escobar while living in Berlin in 2019. The band members returned to Australia in 2020, passing up their home on the Gold Coast for Melbourne, where they were forced to spend several months under strict lockdown.

“Those lockdowns brought closer than ever before to our creative work. We burst out of quarantine back home on the Gold Coast with high spirits,” the band said in a statement.

The Vultures regard the song ‘Escobar’ as being “like the centre of the mandala” in the context of the album. “It was the last written song for the album because we needed the insight of our journey over the past few years to weave it all together. It’s the joyous process of uniting with oneself and the ones you love,” they said.

The music video was shot on a whim during a photoshoot for the album. “We decided to turn the camera on and let it roll while we performed the song,” said The Vultures. “As the focus single and title track, it seems a fitting music video for ‘Escobar’.”

The Vultures’ debut album Escobar is out now.

