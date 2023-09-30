Where to See Live Music in Brisbane: All the Tours Happening in October 2023

Brisbane is home to a rich variety of live music venues, from the Princess Theatre, The Triffid and Fortitude Music Hall to Riverstage, Brisbane Entertainment Centre and the Powerhouse. Brisbane will welcome the likes of Ghost, The Chicks, Weezer, Masego and heaps more in October 2023.
What International Artists Are Coming to Brisbane in October?
She Wants Revenge
- Tuesday, 3rd October @ The Triffid – Tickets
Kevin Morby
- Friday, 6th October @ Princess Theatre – Tickets
Ghost
- Saturday, 7th October @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Tickets
Waterparks
w/ Lights
- Saturday, 7th October @ Princess Theatre – Tickets
Weezer
w/ Regurgitator
- Sunday, 8th October @ Entertainment Centre – Tickets
Mount Eerie
- Sunday, 8th October – Powerhouse, Brisbane QLD – Tickets
Bakar
- Wednesday, 11th October @ The Tivoli – Tickets
Songer
- Wednesday, 11th October @ The Triffid – Tickets
Hobo Johnson
- Wednesday, 11th October @ Princess Theatre – Tickets
Cannons
- Thursday, 12th October @ The Zoo – Tickets
Sorry
- Thursday, 12th October @ Brightside – Tickets
Masego
- Thursday, 12th October @ Fortitude Music Hall – Tickets
Ekkstacy
- Friday, 13th October @ The Zoo – Tickets
Oliver Tree
- Friday, 13th October @ Fortitude Music Hall – Tickets
Descendents
- Friday, 13th October @ Princes Theatre – Tickets
Wallice
- Friday, 13th October @ The Brightside – Tickets
Waylon Reavis | Anders Colsefini
- Saturday, 14th October @ Mansfield Tavern, Brisbane QLD – Tickets
Also performing…
- Sunday, 15th October @ Mo’s Desert Clubhouse (Gold Coast) – Tickets
- Monday, 16th October @ Irish Club Hotel (Toowoomba) – Tickets
Prateek Kuhad
- Sunday, 15th October @ The Tivoli – Tickets
Willie Watson
- Sunday, 15th October @ The Zoo – Tickets
Redveil
- Sunday, 15th October @ The Outpost – Tickets
Peach Pit
- Monday, 16th October @ The Triffid – Tickets
Phony Ppl
- Wednesday, 18th October @ The Triffid – Tickets
Happy Mondays
- Thursday, 19th October @ The Tivoli – Tickets
Earl Sweatshirt
- Thursday, 19th October @ Princess Theatre – Tickets
Nile Rodgers & CHIC
- Friday, 20th October @ Fortitude Music Hall – Tickets
Bury Tomorrow
- Saturday, 21st October @ The Brightside – Tickets
Built to Spill
- Saturday, 21st October @ The Triffid – Tickets
Lil Tjay
- Saturday, 21st October @ Riverstage, Brisbane QLD – Tickets
Warpaint
- Sunday, 22nd October @ The Zoo – Tickets
Otoboke Beaver
- Sunday, 22nd October @ Princess Theatre – Tickets
Diljit Dosanjh
- Sunday, 22nd October @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Tickets
The Chicks
w/ Elle King
- Tuesday, 24th October @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Tickets
- Wednesday, 25th October @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Tickets
Also performing…
- Sunday, 22nd October @ Sirromet Wines (Mount Cotton) – Tickets
Unknown T
- Wednesday, 25th October @ Princess Theatre – Tickets
Lauv
- Thursday, 26th October @ The Fortitude Music Hall – Tickets
Lagwagon
- Friday, 27th October @ The Princess Theatre – Tickets
Charlie Puth
w/ JOY.
- Friday, 27th October @ Riverstage – Tickets
Makaya McCraven
- Saturday, 28th October @ Warehouse 25 – Tickets
The Corrs
w/ Natalie Imbruglia, Toni Childs and Germein
- Saturday, 28th October @ Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island – Tickets
The Lemon Twigs
- Tuesday, 31st October @ The Outpost – Tickets
Music Festivals in Brisbane/QLD – October 2023
Savannah in the Round
Friday 6th–Sunday, 8th October – Mareeba, Cairns Hinterland
- Jimmy Barnes
- Kasey Chambers
- Daryl Braithwaite
- The Black Sorrows
- Kate Ceberano
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
Lighthouse Rock
Saturday, 14th October 2023 – Lighthouse Field, Burnett Heads
- ICEHOUSE
- The Living End
- Baby Animals
- The Screaming Jets
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
Groundwater Country Music Festival
Friday, 20th to Sunday, 22nd October – Broadbeach, Gold Coast
- Adam Harvey & Beccy Cole
- Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys
- Jackson Dean
- Lee Kernaghan
- Summer Dean
- + more – complete lineup
- Tickets
