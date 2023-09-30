brisbane live
Riverstage, Brisbane | Credit: Marc Grimwade/WireImage

Where to See Live Music in Brisbane: All the Tours Happening in October 2023

By Music Feeds

Brisbane is home to a rich variety of live music venues, from the Princess Theatre, The Triffid and Fortitude Music Hall to Riverstage, Brisbane Entertainment Centre and the Powerhouse. Brisbane will welcome the likes of Ghost, The Chicks, Weezer, Masego and heaps more in October 2023.

What International Artists Are Coming to Brisbane in October?

She Wants Revenge

  • Tuesday, 3rd October @ The Triffid – Tickets

Kevin Morby

  • Friday, 6th October @ Princess Theatre – Tickets

Ghost

  • Saturday, 7th October @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Tickets

Waterparks

w/ Lights

  • Saturday, 7th October @ Princess Theatre – Tickets

Weezer

w/ Regurgitator

  • Sunday, 8th October @ Entertainment Centre – Tickets

Mount Eerie

  • Sunday, 8th October – Powerhouse, Brisbane QLD – Tickets

Bakar

  • Wednesday, 11th October @ The Tivoli – Tickets

Songer

  • Wednesday, 11th October @ The Triffid – Tickets

Hobo Johnson

  • Wednesday, 11th October @ Princess Theatre – Tickets

Cannons

  • Thursday, 12th October @ The Zoo – Tickets

Sorry

  • Thursday, 12th October @ Brightside – Tickets

Masego

  • Thursday, 12th October @ Fortitude Music Hall – Tickets

Ekkstacy

  • Friday, 13th October @ The Zoo – Tickets

Oliver Tree

  • Friday, 13th October @ Fortitude Music Hall – Tickets

Descendents

  • Friday, 13th October @ Princes Theatre – Tickets

Wallice

  • Friday, 13th October @ The Brightside – Tickets

Waylon Reavis | Anders Colsefini

  • Saturday, 14th October @ Mansfield Tavern, Brisbane QLD – Tickets

Also performing…

  • Sunday, 15th October @ Mo’s Desert Clubhouse (Gold Coast) – Tickets
  • Monday, 16th October @ Irish Club Hotel (Toowoomba) – Tickets

Prateek Kuhad

  • Sunday, 15th October @ The Tivoli – Tickets
Mount Eerie | Credit: Jordi Vidal/Redferns via Getty Images

Willie Watson

  • Sunday, 15th October @ The Zoo – Tickets

Redveil

  • Sunday, 15th October @ The Outpost – Tickets

Peach Pit

  • Monday, 16th October @ The Triffid – Tickets

Phony Ppl

  • Wednesday, 18th October @ The Triffid – Tickets

Happy Mondays

  • Thursday, 19th October @ The Tivoli – Tickets

Earl Sweatshirt

  • Thursday, 19th October @ Princess Theatre – Tickets

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

  • Friday, 20th October @ Fortitude Music Hall – Tickets

Bury Tomorrow

  • Saturday, 21st October @ The Brightside – Tickets

Built to Spill

  • Saturday, 21st October @ The Triffid – Tickets

Lil Tjay

  • Saturday, 21st October @ Riverstage, Brisbane QLD – Tickets

Warpaint

  • Sunday, 22nd October @ The Zoo – Tickets

Otoboke Beaver

  • Sunday, 22nd October @ Princess Theatre – Tickets

Diljit Dosanjh

  • Sunday, 22nd October @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Tickets

The Chicks

w/ Elle King

  • Tuesday, 24th October @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Tickets
  • Wednesday, 25th October @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Tickets

Also performing…

  • Sunday, 22nd October @ Sirromet Wines (Mount Cotton) – Tickets

Unknown T

  • Wednesday, 25th October @ Princess Theatre – Tickets

Lauv

  • Thursday, 26th October @ The Fortitude Music Hall – Tickets

Lagwagon

  • Friday, 27th October @ The Princess Theatre – Tickets

Charlie Puth

w/ JOY.

  • Friday, 27th October @ Riverstage – Tickets

Makaya McCraven

  • Saturday, 28th October @ Warehouse 25 – Tickets

The Corrs

w/ Natalie Imbruglia, Toni Childs and Germein

  • Saturday, 28th October @ Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island – Tickets

The Lemon Twigs

  • Tuesday, 31st October @ The Outpost – Tickets
Otoboke Beaver | Credit: Justin Shin/Getty Images

Music Festivals in Brisbane/QLD – October 2023

Savannah in the Round

Friday 6th–Sunday, 8th October – Mareeba, Cairns Hinterland

  • Jimmy Barnes
  • Kasey Chambers
  • Daryl Braithwaite 
  • The Black Sorrows
  • Kate Ceberano 
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

Lighthouse Rock

Saturday, 14th October 2023 – Lighthouse Field, Burnett Heads

Groundwater Country Music Festival

Friday, 20th to Sunday, 22nd October – Broadbeach, Gold Coast

  • Adam Harvey & Beccy Cole
  • Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys
  • Jackson Dean
  • Lee Kernaghan
  • Summer Dean
  • + more – complete lineup
  • Tickets

Music Feeds

