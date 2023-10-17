All the International Acts to See at SXSW Sydney 2023

The music component of the inaugural SXSW Sydney begins on Wednesday, 18th October. The program includes musicians from across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong, a select number of acts from the US, UK, France and Canada, and dozens from Australia and New Zealand.
They’ll be performing a range of official showcases and free shows in venues around the Sydney CBD, including Darling Harbour’s Tumbalong Park, city venues Civic Underground and Pleasures Playhouse, The Lansdowne and The Lord Gladstone in Chippendale, plus further afield at the Factory in Marrickville and the Hordern Pavilion, Moore Park.
Who’s Playing at SXSW Sydney 2023?
So, who exactly is playing at SXSW Sydney? You can find a complete list of the international acts coming to SXSW below, complete with show dates and times, and streaming and social links.
0800 (NZ)
- Saturday, 21st: Upstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 4.30 PM
Adhitia Sofyan (ID)
- Thursday, 19th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 2:20 PM
ADOY (KOR)
- Friday, 20th: Kyiv Social @ 7:30 PM
Almost Monday (USA)
- Thursday, 19th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 8:20 PM
- Thursday, 19th: The Barrie @ 11:20 PM
- Saturday, 21st: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 6:00 PM
Ardhito Pramono (ID)
- Thursday, 19th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 4:00 PM
ASHY (NZ)
- Wednesday, 18th: APRA AMCOS @ 6:30 PM
- Thursday, 19th: Upstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 8:30 PM
- Friday, 20th: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 7:00 PM
ASIA7 (TH)
- Wednesday, 18th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 9:00 PM
- Thursday, 19th: Civic Underground – The Civic Hotel @ 7:20 PM
Batavia Collective (ID)
- Wednesday, 18th: Phoenix Central Park @ 9:30 PM
- Thursday, 19th: Civic Underground – The Civic Hotel @ 8:20 PM
Bayonne (USA)
- Thursday, 19th: Sneaky Possum @ 10:00 PM
BlueCoal (FR)
- Thursday, 19th: Sneaky Possum @ 8:00 PM
- Saturday, 21st: Knox Street Bar @ 11:20 PM
BoomBaptist (USA)
- Wednesday, 18th: The Pumphouse – Novotel Darling Square @ 7:00 PM
CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE (JPN)
- Thursday, 19th: Phoenix Central Park @ 9:30 PM
- Saturday, 21st: The Chippo Hotel @ 4:00 PM
Connie Constance (UK)
- Thursday, 19th: The Soda Factory @ 10:00 PM
- Friday, 20th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 11:30 PM
- Saturday, 21st: The Chippo Hotel @ 6:00 PM
Daffodils (NZ)
- Thursday, 19th: Hollywood Hotel @ 10:20 PM
Daily J (NZ)
- Thursday, 19th: The Barrie @ 10:20 PM
- Saturday, 21st: Pleasures Playhouse @ 10:20 PM
DARTZ (NZ)
- Thursday, 19th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 5:00 PM
- Friday, 20th: The Soda Factory @ 9:40 PM
Dear Jane (HK)
- Wednesday, 18th: Kyiv Social @ 8:30 PM
Drax Project (NZ)
- Friday, 20th: Barney’s Church @ 9:30 PM
EKKSTACY (CAN)
- Tuesday, 17th: The Starship @ 7:00 PM
- Wednesday, 18th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 10:20 PM
Fazerdaze (NZ)
- Wednesday, 18th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 8:20 PM
Fcukers (USA)
- Wednesday, 18th: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 11:25 PM
- Thursday, 19th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 10:20 PM
Feby Putri (ID)
- Thursday, 19th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 3:10 PM
Flyana Boss (USA)
- Tuesday, 19th: The Starship @ 8:00 PM
- Wednesday, 18th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 11:20 PM
Foley (NZ)
- Thursday, 19th: The Chippo Hotel @ 4:00 PM
Gamaliél Audrey Cantika (ID)
- Thursday, 19th: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 10:00 PM
- Thursday, 19th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 5:50 PM
Gabba (PH)
- Wednesday, 18th: Phoenix Central Park @ 6:30 PM
- Friday, 20th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 3:00 PM
Gareth. T (HK)
- Thursday, 19th: Kyiv Social @ 7:30 PM
Grrrl Gang (ID)
- Friday, 20th: Pleasures Playhouse @ 10:20 PM
- Saturday, 21st: Fusebox Stage (Indoor) – Factory Theatre @ 2:30 PM
hanbee (NZ)
- Thursday, 19th: APRA AMCOS @ 7:30 PM
- Friday, 20th: The Barrie @ 9:20 PM
Hans. (NZ)
- Friday, 20th: The Barrie @ 10:20 PM
- Saturday, 21st: The Chippo Hotel @ 5:00 PM
Hindia (ID)
- Wednesday, 18th: Civic Underground – The Civic Hotel @ 10:20 PM
- Friday, 20th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 6:20 PM
Hotel Mira (CAN)
- Saturday, 21st: The Barrie @ 8:20 PM
Huh (KOR)
- Saturday, 21st: The Lansdowne @ 8:10 PM
Hujan (MY)
- Friday, 20th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 5:00 PM
Hypnosis Therapy (KOR)
- Friday, 20th: Civic Underground – The Civic Hotel @ 11:00 PM
- Saturday, 21st: The Chippo Hotel @ 10:10 PM
Isyana Sarasvati (ID)
- Thursday, 19th: Powerhouse Late – Powerhouse Museum @ 8:00 PM
- Thursday, 19th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 4:50 PM
Jacqui (KOR)
- Friday, 20th: Kyiv Social @ 9:30 PM
- Saturday, 21st: Upstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 3:30 PM
JessB (NZ)
- Thursday, 19th: The Chippo Hotel @ 11:10 PM
- Saturday, 21st: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 9:00 PM
Jujulipps (NZ)
- Thursday, 19th: Knox Street Bar @ 11:00 PM
- Saturday, 21st: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 4:00 PM
JUNNY (CAN)
- Wednesday, 18th: The Lansdowne Hotel @ 9:10 PM
KiLLOWEN (UK)
- Wednesday, 18th: The Soda Factory @ 11:00 PM
- Friday, 20th: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 11:00 PM
Los Bitchos (UK)
- Thursday, 19th: The Soda Factory @ 9:00 PM
- Friday, 20th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 6:30 PM
- Saturday, 21st: Outdoor Stage – Factory Theatre @ 3:50 PM
Lunadira (MY)
- Wednesday, 18th: Civic Underground – The Civic Hotel @ 8:20 PM
- Friday, 20th: The Soda Factory @ 5:40 PM
Marv (KOR)
- Friday, 20th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 2.20 PM
- Friday, 20th: Sneaky Possum @ 7:00 PM
Mazbou Q (NZ)
- Wednesday, 18th: The Barrie @ 10:10 PM
Meaningful Stone (KOR)
- Thursday, 19th: Phoenix Central Park @ 8:00 PM
- Friday, 20th: Kyiv Social @ 8:30 PM
MELODOWNZ (NZ)
- Thursday, 19th: The Chippo Hotel @ 9:10 PM
MILLI (TH)
- Friday, 20th: The Lansdowne Hotel @ 8:10 PM
Mim Jensen (NZ)
- Thursday, 19th: Hollywood Hotel @ 8:20 PM
Miss June (NZ)
- Wednesday, 18th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 10:00 PM
MOHI (NZ)
- Wednesday, 18th: Knox Street Bar @ 7:00 PM
Molly Payton (NZ)
- Wednesday, 18th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 7:20 PM
- Thursday, 19th: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 4:00 PM
Mousey (NZ)
- Thursday, 19th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 3:00 PM
- Saturday, 21st: Hollywood Hotel @ 10:30 PM
Nadin Amizah (ID)
- Thursday, 19th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 7:10 PM
Otoboke Beaver (JPN)
- Thursday, 19th: The Soda Factory @ 11:00 PM
- Friday, 20th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 9:20 PM
- Saturday, 21st: Outdoor Stage – Factory Theatre @ 5:00 PM
Owen (KOR)
- Friday, 20th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 2:50 PM
- Friday, 20th: Sneaky Possum @ 10:00 PM
Paige (NZ)
- Wednesday, 18th: APRA AMCOS @ 8:30 PM
- Saturday, 21st: Hollywood Hotel @ 5:30 PM
PARK RD (NZ)
- Thursday, 19th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 2:00 PM
- Friday, 20th: Pleasures Playhouse @ 9:20 PM
Pop Shuvit (MY)
- Friday, 20th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 3:50 PM
redveil (USA)
- Wednesday, 18th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 9:20 PM
- Friday, 20th: Phoenix Central Park @ 8:00 PM
Rett Smith (USA)
- Wednesday, 18th: The Pumphouse – Novotel Darling Square @ 11:30 AM – 3:30 PM
- Thursday, 19th: The Alley – Agincourt Hotel @ 7:10 PM
RIIKI REID (NZ)
- Thursday, 19th: Kyiv Social @ 6:30 PM
- Saturday, 21st: Pleasures Playhouse @ 7:20 PM
Sam Kim (KOR)
- Wednesday, 18th: The Lansdowne Hotel @ 8:10 PM
Sarah Kinsley (USA)
- Wednesday, 18th: Barney’s Church @ 3:35 PM
- Thursday, 19th: Barney’s Church @ 7:40 PM
SixSaidIt (UK)
- Thursday, 19th: The Soda Factory @ 7:00 PM
- Friday, 20th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 10:20 PM
- Saturday, 21st: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 5:00 PM
Slchld (CAN)
- Wednesday, 18th: Kyiv Social @ 7:30 PM
Soaked Oats (NZ)
- Wednesday, 18th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 8:00 PM
Soegi Bornean (ID)
- Thursday, 19th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 1:30 PM
Songer (UK)
- Thursday, 19th: The Soda Factory @ 8:00 PM
- Friday, 20th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 11:20 PM
Sorry (UK)
- Wednesday, 18th: The Soda Factory @ 7:00 PM
- Wednesday, 18th: The Chippo Hotel @ 11:10 PM
SWIDT (NZ)
- Saturday, 21st: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 6:00 PM
The Tiarras (USA)
- Thursday, 19th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 7:00 PM
There’s A Tuesday (NZ)
- Friday, 20th: Pleasures Playhouse @ 8:20 PM
- Saturday, 21st: The Barrie @ 10:20 PM
Vera Ellen (NZ)
- Saturday, 21st: Hollywood Hotel @ 7:30 PM
Walker Lukens (USA)
- Thursday, 19th: Sneaky Possum @ 7:00 PM
Wallice (USA)
- Thursday, 19th: The Barrie @ 7:20 PM
- Thursday, 19th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 9:20 PM
We Don’t Ride Llamas (USA)
- Friday, 20th: The Chippo Hotel @ 6:00 PM
- Saturday, 21st: Outdoor Stage – Factory Theatre @ 1:20 PM
Who Shot Scott (NZ)
- Wednesday, 18th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 9:00 PM
- Saturday, 21st: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 3:00 PM
Will Swinton (NZ)
- Wednesday, 18th: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 7:25 PM
- Saturday, 21st: Knox Street Bar @ 9:20 PM
XG (JPN)
- Friday, 20th: Hordern Pavilion @ 8:00 PM
yuji (MY)
- Friday, 20th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 1:30 PM
- Friday, 20th: The Barrie @ 11:20 PM
Venue Guide
Chippendale
- The Lord Gladstone – 115 Regent St, Chippendale
- The Chippo Hotel – 87-91 Abercrombie St, Chippendale
- The Barrie – 107-109 Regent St, Chippendale
- Knox Street Bar – 11 Knox Street, Chippendale
- Phoenix Central Park – 37-49 O’Connor St, Chippendale
- The Green – Central Park Mall – 28 Broadway, Chippendale
- The Lansdowne Hotel – 2-6 City Rd, Chippendale
- Sneaky Possum – 86 Abercrombie St, Chippendale
- Kyiv Social – 202 Broadway, Chippendale
Surry Hills
- Hollywood Hotel – 2 Foster St, Surry Hills
- The Soda Factory – 16 Wentworth Ave, Surry Hills
City
- Civic Underground – 388 Pitt St, Sydney
- Tumbalong Park – 11 Harbour St, Sydney
- Pleasures Playhouse – 6 Harbour St, Sydney
- Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar – 39 Liverpool St, Sydney
- The Agincourt Hotel – 871 George St, Sydney
- The Pumphouse – 17 Little Pier St, Darling Harbour
Ultimo
- APRA AMCOS – 16 Mountain St, Ultimo
- Barney’s Church – 57-61 Mountain St, Ultimo
- The Underground UTS – 15 Broadway, Ultimo
- Powerhouse Museum – 500 Harris St, Ultimo
East & West
- Hordern Pavilion – 1 Driver Ave, Moore Park
- Factory Theatre – 105 Victoria Rd, Marrickville
