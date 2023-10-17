All the International Acts to See at SXSW Sydney 2023

The music component of the inaugural SXSW Sydney begins on Wednesday, 18th October. The program includes musicians from across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong, a select number of acts from the US, UK, France and Canada, and dozens from Australia and New Zealand.

They’ll be performing a range of official showcases and free shows in venues around the Sydney CBD, including Darling Harbour’s Tumbalong Park, city venues Civic Underground and Pleasures Playhouse, The Lansdowne and The Lord Gladstone in Chippendale, plus further afield at the Factory in Marrickville and the Hordern Pavilion, Moore Park.

Who’s Playing at SXSW Sydney 2023?

So, who exactly is playing at SXSW Sydney? You can find a complete list of the international acts coming to SXSW below, complete with show dates and times, and streaming and social links.

SEE ALSO: A Guide to Every Artist Performing at SXSW Sydney 2023

0800 (NZ)

Saturday, 21st: Upstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 4.30 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Adhitia Sofyan (ID)

Thursday, 19th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 2:20 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

ADOY (KOR)

Friday, 20th: Kyiv Social @ 7:30 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Almost Monday (USA)

Thursday, 19th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 8:20 PM

Thursday, 19th: The Barrie @ 11:20 PM

Saturday, 21st: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 6:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Ardhito Pramono (ID)

Thursday, 19th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 4:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

ASHY (NZ)

Wednesday, 18th: APRA AMCOS @ 6:30 PM

Thursday, 19th: Upstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 8:30 PM

Friday, 20th: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 7:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

ASIA7 (TH)

Wednesday, 18th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 9:00 PM

Thursday, 19th: Civic Underground – The Civic Hotel @ 7:20 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Batavia Collective (ID)

Wednesday, 18th: Phoenix Central Park @ 9:30 PM

Thursday, 19th: Civic Underground – The Civic Hotel @ 8:20 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Bayonne (USA)

Thursday, 19th: Sneaky Possum @ 10:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

BlueCoal (FR)

Thursday, 19th: Sneaky Possum @ 8:00 PM

Saturday, 21st: Knox Street Bar @ 11:20 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

BoomBaptist (USA)

Wednesday, 18th: The Pumphouse – Novotel Darling Square @ 7:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE (JPN)

Thursday, 19th: Phoenix Central Park @ 9:30 PM

Saturday, 21st: The Chippo Hotel @ 4:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Connie Constance (UK)

Thursday, 19th: The Soda Factory @ 10:00 PM

Friday, 20th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 11:30 PM

Saturday, 21st: The Chippo Hotel @ 6:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Daffodils (NZ)

Thursday, 19th: Hollywood Hotel @ 10:20 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Daily J (NZ)

Thursday, 19th: The Barrie @ 10:20 PM

Saturday, 21st: Pleasures Playhouse @ 10:20 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

DARTZ (NZ)

Thursday, 19th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 5:00 PM

Friday, 20th: The Soda Factory @ 9:40 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Dear Jane (HK)

Wednesday, 18th: Kyiv Social @ 8:30 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Drax Project (NZ)

Friday, 20th: Barney’s Church @ 9:30 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

EKKSTACY (CAN)

Tuesday, 17th: The Starship @ 7:00 PM

Wednesday, 18th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 10:20 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Fazerdaze (NZ)

Wednesday, 18th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 8:20 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Fcukers (USA)

Wednesday, 18th: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 11:25 PM

Thursday, 19th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 10:20 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Feby Putri (ID)

Thursday, 19th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 3:10 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Flyana Boss (USA)

Tuesday, 19th: The Starship @ 8:00 PM

Wednesday, 18th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 11:20 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Foley (NZ)

Thursday, 19th: The Chippo Hotel @ 4:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Gamaliél Audrey Cantika (ID)

Thursday, 19th: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 10:00 PM

Thursday, 19th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 5:50 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Gabba (PH)

Wednesday, 18th: Phoenix Central Park @ 6:30 PM

Friday, 20th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 3:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Gareth. T (HK)

Thursday, 19th: Kyiv Social @ 7:30 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Grrrl Gang (ID)

Friday, 20th: Pleasures Playhouse @ 10:20 PM

Saturday, 21st: Fusebox Stage (Indoor) – Factory Theatre @ 2:30 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

hanbee (NZ)

Thursday, 19th: APRA AMCOS @ 7:30 PM

Friday, 20th: The Barrie @ 9:20 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Hans. (NZ)

Friday, 20th: The Barrie @ 10:20 PM

Saturday, 21st: The Chippo Hotel @ 5:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Hindia (ID)

Wednesday, 18th: Civic Underground – The Civic Hotel @ 10:20 PM

Friday, 20th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 6:20 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Hotel Mira (CAN)

Saturday, 21st: The Barrie @ 8:20 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Huh (KOR)

Saturday, 21st: The Lansdowne @ 8:10 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Hujan (MY)

Friday, 20th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 5:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Hypnosis Therapy (KOR)

Friday, 20th: Civic Underground – The Civic Hotel @ 11:00 PM

Saturday, 21st: The Chippo Hotel @ 10:10 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Isyana Sarasvati (ID)

Thursday, 19th: Powerhouse Late – Powerhouse Museum @ 8:00 PM

Thursday, 19th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 4:50 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Jacqui (KOR)

Friday, 20th: Kyiv Social @ 9:30 PM

Saturday, 21st: Upstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 3:30 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

JessB (NZ)

Thursday, 19th: The Chippo Hotel @ 11:10 PM

Saturday, 21st: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 9:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Jujulipps (NZ)

Thursday, 19th: Knox Street Bar @ 11:00 PM

Saturday, 21st: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 4:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

JUNNY (CAN)

Wednesday, 18th: The Lansdowne Hotel @ 9:10 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

KiLLOWEN (UK)

Wednesday, 18th: The Soda Factory @ 11:00 PM

Friday, 20th: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 11:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Los Bitchos (UK)

Thursday, 19th: The Soda Factory @ 9:00 PM

Friday, 20th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 6:30 PM

Saturday, 21st: Outdoor Stage – Factory Theatre @ 3:50 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Lunadira (MY)

Wednesday, 18th: Civic Underground – The Civic Hotel @ 8:20 PM

Friday, 20th: The Soda Factory @ 5:40 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Marv (KOR)

Friday, 20th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 2.20 PM

Friday, 20th: Sneaky Possum @ 7:00 PM

Listen | Feeds

Mazbou Q (NZ)

Wednesday, 18th: The Barrie @ 10:10 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Meaningful Stone (KOR)

Thursday, 19th: Phoenix Central Park @ 8:00 PM

Friday, 20th: Kyiv Social @ 8:30 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

MELODOWNZ (NZ)

Thursday, 19th: The Chippo Hotel @ 9:10 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

MILLI (TH)

Friday, 20th: The Lansdowne Hotel @ 8:10 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Mim Jensen (NZ)

Thursday, 19th: Hollywood Hotel @ 8:20 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Miss June (NZ)

Wednesday, 18th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 10:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

MOHI (NZ)

Wednesday, 18th: Knox Street Bar @ 7:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Molly Payton (NZ)

Wednesday, 18th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 7:20 PM

Thursday, 19th: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 4:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Mousey (NZ)

Thursday, 19th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 3:00 PM

Saturday, 21st: Hollywood Hotel @ 10:30 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Nadin Amizah (ID)

Thursday, 19th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 7:10 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Otoboke Beaver (JPN)

Thursday, 19th: The Soda Factory @ 11:00 PM

Friday, 20th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 9:20 PM

Saturday, 21st: Outdoor Stage – Factory Theatre @ 5:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Owen (KOR)

Friday, 20th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 2:50 PM

Friday, 20th: Sneaky Possum @ 10:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Paige (NZ)

Wednesday, 18th: APRA AMCOS @ 8:30 PM

Saturday, 21st: Hollywood Hotel @ 5:30 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

PARK RD (NZ)

Thursday, 19th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 2:00 PM

Friday, 20th: Pleasures Playhouse @ 9:20 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Pop Shuvit (MY)

Friday, 20th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 3:50 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

redveil (USA)

Wednesday, 18th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 9:20 PM

Friday, 20th: Phoenix Central Park @ 8:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Rett Smith (USA)

Wednesday, 18th: The Pumphouse – Novotel Darling Square @ 11:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Thursday, 19th: The Alley – Agincourt Hotel @ 7:10 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

RIIKI REID (NZ)

Thursday, 19th: Kyiv Social @ 6:30 PM

Saturday, 21st: Pleasures Playhouse @ 7:20 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Sam Kim (KOR)

Wednesday, 18th: The Lansdowne Hotel @ 8:10 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Sarah Kinsley (USA)

Wednesday, 18th: Barney’s Church @ 3:35 PM

Thursday, 19th: Barney’s Church @ 7:40 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

SixSaidIt (UK)

Thursday, 19th: The Soda Factory @ 7:00 PM

Friday, 20th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 10:20 PM

Saturday, 21st: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 5:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Slchld (CAN)

Wednesday, 18th: Kyiv Social @ 7:30 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Soaked Oats (NZ)

Wednesday, 18th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 8:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Soegi Bornean (ID)

Thursday, 19th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 1:30 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Songer (UK)

Thursday, 19th: The Soda Factory @ 8:00 PM

Friday, 20th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 11:20 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Sorry (UK)

Wednesday, 18th: The Soda Factory @ 7:00 PM

Wednesday, 18th: The Chippo Hotel @ 11:10 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

SWIDT (NZ)

Saturday, 21st: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 6:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

The Tiarras (USA)

Thursday, 19th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 7:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

There’s A Tuesday (NZ)

Friday, 20th: Pleasures Playhouse @ 8:20 PM

Saturday, 21st: The Barrie @ 10:20 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Vera Ellen (NZ)

Saturday, 21st: Hollywood Hotel @ 7:30 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Walker Lukens (USA)

Thursday, 19th: Sneaky Possum @ 7:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Wallice (USA)

Thursday, 19th: The Barrie @ 7:20 PM

Thursday, 19th: Underground – The UTS Underground @ 9:20 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

We Don’t Ride Llamas (USA)

Friday, 20th: The Chippo Hotel @ 6:00 PM

Saturday, 21st: Outdoor Stage – Factory Theatre @ 1:20 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Who Shot Scott (NZ)

Wednesday, 18th: Downstairs – The Lord Gladstone @ 9:00 PM

Saturday, 21st: The Courtyard – Powerhouse Museum @ 3:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Will Swinton (NZ)

Wednesday, 18th: Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar @ 7:25 PM

Saturday, 21st: Knox Street Bar @ 9:20 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

XG (JPN)

Friday, 20th: Hordern Pavilion @ 8:00 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

yuji (MY)

Friday, 20th: Stage – Tumbalong Park @ 1:30 PM

Friday, 20th: The Barrie @ 11:20 PM

Listen | Follow | Feeds

Venue Guide

Chippendale

The Lord Gladstone – 115 Regent St, Chippendale

– 115 Regent St, Chippendale The Chippo Hotel – 87-91 Abercrombie St, Chippendale

– 87-91 Abercrombie St, Chippendale The Barrie – 107-109 Regent St, Chippendale

– 107-109 Regent St, Chippendale Knox Street Bar – 11 Knox Street, Chippendale

– 11 Knox Street, Chippendale Phoenix Central Park – 37-49 O’Connor St, Chippendale

– 37-49 O’Connor St, Chippendale The Green – Central Park Mall – 28 Broadway, Chippendale

– 28 Broadway, Chippendale The Lansdowne Hotel – 2-6 City Rd, Chippendale

– 2-6 City Rd, Chippendale Sneaky Possum – 86 Abercrombie St, Chippendale

– 86 Abercrombie St, Chippendale Kyiv Social – 202 Broadway, Chippendale

Surry Hills

Hollywood Hotel – 2 Foster St, Surry Hills

– 2 Foster St, Surry Hills The Soda Factory – 16 Wentworth Ave, Surry Hills

City

Civic Underground – 388 Pitt St, Sydney

– 388 Pitt St, Sydney Tumbalong Park – 11 Harbour St, Sydney

– 11 Harbour St, Sydney Pleasures Playhouse – 6 Harbour St, Sydney

– 6 Harbour St, Sydney Mulan Music Restaurant & Bar – 39 Liverpool St, Sydney

– 39 Liverpool St, Sydney The Agincourt Hotel – 871 George St, Sydney

– 871 George St, Sydney The Pumphouse – 17 Little Pier St, Darling Harbour

Ultimo

APRA AMCOS – 16 Mountain St, Ultimo

– 16 Mountain St, Ultimo Barney’s Church – 57-61 Mountain St, Ultimo

– 57-61 Mountain St, Ultimo The Underground UTS – 15 Broadway, Ultimo

– 15 Broadway, Ultimo Powerhouse Museum – 500 Harris St, Ultimo

East & West

Hordern Pavilion – 1 Driver Ave, Moore Park

– 1 Driver Ave, Moore Park Factory Theatre – 105 Victoria Rd, Marrickville

Further Reading

A Guide to Every Artist Performing at SXSW Sydney 2023

Korea Spotlight is Coming to SXSW Sydney: ADOY, Lil Cherry, Jacqui + More

SXSW Sydney Announces Series of Free Events at Darling Harbour’s Tumbalong Park