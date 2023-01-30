Adam Lambert Releases Glam Rock Cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘Getting Older’

Adam Lambert has shared a rework of Billie Eilish’s ‘Getting Older’, taken from his upcoming covers album High Drama.

The new rendition shares very little DNA with the original, as Lambert turns the gentle, introspective track into a battering glam rock number. Listen to the cover below.

Adam Lambert: ‘Getting Older’

We’ve heard a handful of tracks off High Drama so far, which is due to land on February 24. He’s previously released his versions of Bonnie Tyler’s ‘Holding Out For A Hero‘, Noël Coward’s ‘Mad About The Boy‘, and Duran Duran’s ‘Ordinary World‘. The rest of the record will feature covers of Sia’s ‘Chandelier’, Kings of Leon’s ‘Sex on Fire’, and Tina Turner’s ‘I Can’t Stand The Rain’, among others. You can check out the full tracklist below.

Lambert, who was a runner-up in American Idol in 2009, has spent a large chunk of his career working as the touring vocalist with Queen. Recently, Queen guitarist Brian May flagged the band may only have one tour left in them: speaking to Variety, May said that he wasn’t “35 anymore, and leaving home for two months is not easy”.

“But we feel like if we’re all fit and well, that we’d like to go out there one more time,” he said. “It would probably be in the United States in 2023 at some point.”

More recently, May confirmed that the band would never play Glastonbury Festival due to his longstanding feud over UK badger culls with festival founder Michael Eavis. “Would I ever [headline Glastonbury]? No,” May told UK newspaper The Sun. “As the man who runs it advocates killing badgers for no good reason and I could never level with that.”

High Drama follows Lambert’s albums Velvet, The Original High, Trespassing, and For Your Entertainment.

High Drama Tracklist

Holding Out for a Hero Chandelier Ordinary World Getting Older I Can’t Stand the Rain West Coast Do You Really Want to Hurt Me? Sex on Fire My Attic I’m a Man Mad About The Boy

