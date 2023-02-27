Billie Eilish Gets Restraining Order Against Man Found Shirtless Outside Her House

Billie Eilish has been granted a restraining order against a man who had allegedly been stalking her, including standing shirtless outside Eilish’s living room window while she was inside. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Raymond Black has been ordered to stay 100 yards (91 metres) away from Eilish’s house in Los Angeles. He was also ordered to stay away from Eilish’s parents house.

On Monday, 20th February, Eilish returned home to find Black standing outside her living room. Eilish called the police, who arrested Black a short time later.

Raymond Black a “Credible Threat of Violence or Stalking”

Billie Eilish says she came home to find a shirtless man staring at her through a window. https://t.co/qGVozCjgnm — TMZ (@TMZ) February 24, 2023

Eilish then reviewed security footage, which showed the man stripping naked outside her home and even using the outdoor shower. The judge noted that there was “a credible threat of violence or stalking”.

It’s the second order Eilish has made against a stalker this year. In January, she was granted a restraining order against a man called Christopher Anderson who entered her family home and professed his love for Eilish. He had reportedly entered her childhood home multiple times over December and January.

“I worry that some day one of these individuals will do something violent or extremely disturbing to me or one of my family members,” she wrote in the court documents.

In 2021, Eilish was granted a five-year restraining order against John Hearle, who camped outside her home.

