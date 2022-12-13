Current Queen front person Adam Lambert has announced a new album of covers, High Drama. It’ll drop in February 2023 and feature 11 covers, including Sia’s ‘Chandelier’, Kings of Leon’s ‘Sex on Fire’, Bonnie Tyler’s ‘Holding Out For A Hero’, and more. You can scope out the full track listing below.

As part of the announcement, Lambert has released two tracks from the album: Duran Duran’s ‘Ordinary World’, and Noël Coward’s ‘Mad About The Boy‘.

Adam Lambert: ‘Ordinary World’

No stranger to covers, Lambert reportedly began working on the record following his performance of Cher’s ‘Believe’ in 2019. “We thought, let me do an album where I take songs that you probably know, maybe a few you don’t know, and completely flip them around so they feel like something new and something that you haven’t heard before,” he told British TV show The Morning.

Lambert’s been performing with Queen for a number of years, but potentially not for much longer: guitarist Brian May flagged recently the band might only go around for one more tour before packing it in. Speaking to Variety, May said that he wasn’t “35 anymore, and leaving home for two months is not easy.”

“But we feel like if we’re all fit and well, that we’d like to go out there one more time,” he said. “It would probably be in the United States in 2023 at some point.”

Adam Lambert: High Drama

Holding Out for a Hero Chandelier Ordinary World Getting Older I Can’t Stand the Rain West Coast Do You Really Want to Hurt Me? Sex on Fire My Attic I’m a Man Mad About The Boy

