Stormzy, Dominic Fike & Steve Lacy Lead Laneway 2024 Lineup

Laneway Festival has revealed its full 2024 lineup, with UK rapper Stormzy, US singer-songwriter Dominic Fike, and alt-R&B hitmaker Steve Lacy locked in as headliners. There’ll be plenty of artists making their Australian debut at the festival, including Suki Waterhouse, Hemlocke Springs, Paris Texas, Faye Webster, and more.

On the local front, there’ll be sets from Angie McMahon, Confidence Man, Teenage Dads, rapper JK-47, and emerging producer Miss Kaninna. See the full lineup below and sign up for pre-sale at the link.

Steve Lacy: ‘Bad Habit’

Stormzy and Dominic Fike will appear exclusively at the festival; Steve Lacy will be exclusive for all cities except for Sydney.

Laneway 2024 will kick at the Brisbane Showgrounds on Saturday, 3rd, February, with the Sydney event happening a day later. The festival will land in Adelaide on Friday, 9th February, while Melbourne and Perth will close out the run on Saturday, 10th and Sunday, 11th February, respectively.

Laneway is also returning to New Zealand this year, with an Auckland event scheduled for Tuesday, 6th February.

Laneway Festival 2024 Lineup

Stormzy (Exclusive)

Steve Lacy (Exclusive)

Dominic Fike (Exclusive)

Raye

AJ Tracey

Angie McMahon

Confidence Man

d4vd

Dope Lemon

Eyedress

Faye Webster

horsegiirL

Nia Archives

Paris Texas

Skin On Skin

Suki Waterhouse

Teenage Dads

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Blondshell

DOMi & JD BECK

Hemlocke Springs

JK-47

Miss Kaninna

Pretty Girl

Vacations

Saturday, 3rd February – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane/Turrbal Targun

Sunday, 4th February – Sydney Showground, Burramattagal and Wangal Land

Tuesday, 6th February – Western Springs, Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau

Friday, 9th February – Bonython Park, Adelaide/Kaurna Yerta

Saturday, 10th February – The Park, Flemington Melbourne/Wurundjeri Biik

Sunday, 11th February – Wellington Square, Perth/Whadjuk Boodjar

You can sign up to the pre-sale here.

