Al Matcott Announces ‘Summer’s Coming’ Tour Dates, Shares New Single

Al Matcott examines a familiar quandary on his new single ‘Everyone’s Gonna Let You Down’: whether or not to procreate given the increasingly hellish projections of climate science. ‘Everyone’s Gonna Let You Down’ is the latest single taken from Matcott’s forthcoming debut album, Summer’s Coming, which is out on Friday, 3rd November via Cheersquad Records & Tapes.

Al Matcott – ‘Everyone’s Gonna Let You Down’

Matcott will take Summer’s Coming on the road this November and December, playing headline shows in Torquay, Adelaide, Port Kembla, Sydney, Beechworth, Melbourne and Kyneton. He’s also on the lineup for Tent Pole music festival, which is bringing the likes of Dinosaur Jr., Mogwai and Calexico to Geelong’s Mt Duneed Estate in February 2024.

“I have pretty terrible climate anxiety,” Matcott said in a statement regarding ‘Everyone’s Gonna Let You Down’. “I can only imagine how much worse it would be if I were a kid growing up now, imagining what things are going to look like in 2100.”

Matcott sees ‘Everyone’s Gonna Let You Down’ as a “mission statement” and a “climate anxiety chaos singalong”. He elaborated: “At times it’s a feral, caterwauling steam train, other times it’s a Velvet Underground vamp, other times it’s an emo singalong.”

Matcott’s next show is at Sydney’s Agincourt Hotel as part of SXSW Sydney. He’s on in the venue’s Alley band room at 7:10 PM on Friday, 20th October.

Al Matcott Summer’s Coming Tour

Friday, 10th November – Bird Rock, Wadawurrung/Torquay VIC

Saturday, 11th November – The Golden Wattle, Kaurna Country/Adelaide SA

Friday, 17th November – The Servo, Dharawal/Port Kembla NSW

Saturday, 18th November – Vic on the Park, Gadigal Country/Sydney NSW

Friday, 24th November – Tanswell Hotel, Yorta Yorta Country/Beechworth VIC

Thursday, 30th November – Northcote Social Club, Wurundjeri Country/Melbourne VIC

Friday, 1st December – Major Tom’s, Taungurung Country/Kyneton VIC

Tickets on sale now

