SXSW Sydney Announces Series of Free Events at Darling Harbour’s Tumbalong Park

SXSW Sydney has announced a string of free events set to take place at Darling Harbour in October. The events – which include live music, tech activations, talks, and game demos – will be happening at Tumbalong Park from Sunday, 15th October to Sunday, 22nd October.

Part of the music lineup has been announced, with acts like Isyana Sarasvati, GAC, Hindia, and Nadin Amizah to appear at a showcase hosted by one of Asia’s biggest labels, YEG Music. Young Henrys’ Rock & Roll Circus – which consists of secret bands covering classic songs – is also scheduled to take place.

Isyana Sarasvati: ‘My Mystery’

Students from music college JMC will also perform, and the AUS Breaking crew will participate in a panel and battle. Adam Spencer and national treasure Dr. Karl will participate in a ‘Big Questions’ panel, and there’ll be a live cooking class courtesy of Chef Martin Yan and food illustrator Yiying Lu.

There’ll be plenty of tech activities, including robotics and drone activation, augmented reality demos and a tech showcase hosted by JMC Academy, plus a presentation of electric and autonomous cars engineered by the UTS Motorsports Electric team.

In the games sphere, there’ll be a community esports meet-up happening at Tumbalong Park, with Rocket League, League of Legends, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive available to play. You can browse through the full lineup of free events on the SXSW Sydney website.

Touchdown Under YEG Music Lineup

Isayana Sarasvati

GAC

Hindia

Nadin Amizah

Owen

Marv

Yuji

Ardhito Pramon

Feby Putri

Pop Shuvit

Soegi Bornean

Hujan

Adhita Sofyan

