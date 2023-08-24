Al Matcott Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for ‘Summer’s Coming’

Naarm/Melbourne singer-songwriter Al Matcott has released the new single, ‘Summer’s Coming’, featuring guest vocals from Full Flower Moon Band’s Kate “Babyshakes” Dillon. It’s the title track from Matcott’s forthcoming debut album, which is due out on Friday, 3rd November via Cheersquad Records & Tapes.

Matcott is the latest signing to Cheersquad Records & Tapes, the label run by Wally Kempton of The Meanies and Even. Matcott’s new label mates include David M Western, Hard-Ons and Super American Eagle. Matcott will launch ‘Summer’s Coming’ at Melbourne’s Old Bar on Saturday, 16th September. Details below.

Al Matcott – ‘Summer’s Coming’

Wade Keighran (Polish Club, Wolf & Cub) produced Summer’s Coming, which also includes guest appearances from Freya Josephine Hollick, Jack Ladder and Taylor Hollingsworth of Conor Oberst’s Mystic Valley Band. The title track closes the album, conveying an ominous message of ecological destruction, with Matcott narrating the song from the perspective of Mother Nature.

“If I was gonna have a song where the character is Mother Nature, I knew I wanted a woman to sing on it with me,” Matcott said of the collaboration with Dillon. “Kate has so much versatility, so many shades, attitudes and personas she can adopt. Like Alison Mosshart or Bob Dylan. I was pumped when she said she’d be down to do the track.”

Wild Rose Pictures directed the song’s official music video, which was shot on vintage film cameras. The footage was developed by hand using ingredients taken from the earth rather than a synthetic chemical solution.

Matcott is set to perform at the inaugural SXSW Sydney from Wednesday, 18th to Saturday, 21st October.

Al Matcott: Summer’s Coming

Everyone’s Gonna Let You Down Four Walls O My Darling If I Can’t Make You Mine Dead Already Eyes Our Mother The Mountain (ft. Freya Josephine Hollick) Knight of Cups A Woman’s Work Is Never Done Summer’s Coming (ft. Kate “Babyshakes” Dillon)

Al Matcott ‘Summer’s Coming’ Launch

Saturday, 16th September – The Old Bar, Naarm/Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now

