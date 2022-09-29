Allday Releases New Alt-Hip Hop Single ‘Runtrack’

Australian indie rapper Allday is back with the new single ‘Runtrack’. It’s the first solo release from the artist otherwise known as Tom Gaynor’s since ‘Good Thanks’ in December 2021. Allday recently guested on the Ouse single ‘alone again’ and joined Skizzy Mars on the single ‘Problem Too’, which landed in March 2022.

‘Runtrack’ is vintage Allday, an alternative hip-hop song that captures the irresistible urge to return to an ex-partner. Alex Tumay (Young Thug, Travis Scott) mixed the track, which was written by Gaynor and regular collaborator Simon Lam (Kllo).

Allday – ‘Runtrack’

Allday’s latest album, Drinking With My Smoking Friends, came out in May 2021. The album included contributions from producers and co-writers Gab Strum/Japanese Wallpaper, Scott Horscroft (Empire of the Sun, Birds of Tokyo) and Lam.

‘Runtrack’ arrives ahead of Allday’s regional Australian headline tour, which begins in Caloundra, QLD, on Thursday, 3rd November. Big Skeez will be joining Allday throughout the tour. Find all dates below.

Allday Regional Tour 2022

Thursday, 3rd Nov – Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra QLD

Friday, 4th Nov – Cleveland Sands Hotel, Cleveland QLD

Saturday, 5th Nov – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD

Fri, 11th Nov – Pier Bandroom, Frankston VIC

Sat, 12th Nov – Unibar, Hobart TAS

Thurs, 17th Nov – Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle NSW

Fri, 18th Nov – Drifters Wharf, Gosford NSW

Thurs, 24th Nov – Magnums, Airlie Beach QLD

Fri, 25th Nov – The Warehouse, Townsville QLD

Sat, 26th Nov – Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns QLD

Thurs, 1st Dec – Mayberry, Darwin NT

Sat, 3rd Dec – Sunsets Festival, Central Coast NSW

Fri, 9th Dec – Beer Deluxe, Albury NSW

Sat, 10th Dec – Kambri, Canberra ACT

Tickets on sale now.

