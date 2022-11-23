Sydney’s Big Skeez Drops New Single ‘Work Don’t Stop’

Sydney artist, producer and engineer Big Skeez has just walloped us in the ears with a new single ahead of his big Aussie tour supporting Allday.

Dubbed ‘Work Don’t Stop’, the infectious track combines elements of amapiano and afrobeat, backed by casual vocals and bold log drum basslines.

WATCH: Big Skeez – ‘Work Don’t Stop’ (Visualiser)

“This track is about self-motivation,” the artist explains. “The song speaks about my own past life situations, but how I strive to go on. “Work Don’t Stop” defines me, pushing myself and driving from what’s within, it won’t let you stop doing what you do best and achieving all your goals.”

The release of ‘Work Don’t Stop’ follows Big Skeez’s recent narration and soundtracking of the Western Sydney Wanderers, where he performed his single ‘Up’ in the launch, speaking to the mentality and attitude of the people in Western Sydney.

It also comes off his impressive showcase at BIGSOUND 2023.

Meanwhile, you can catch Big Skeez performing live at 14 regional dates across the country, supporting Allday. Peep those dates below.

Big Skeez Regional Tour 2022

Supporting Allday

Thursday, 3rd Nov – Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra QLD

Friday, 4th Nov – Cleveland Sands Hotel, Cleveland QLD

Saturday, 5th Nov – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD

Fri, 11th Nov – Pier Bandroom, Frankston VIC

Sat, 12th Nov – Unibar, Hobart TAS

Thurs, 17th Nov – Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle NSW

Fri, 18th Nov – Drifters Wharf, Gosford NSW

Thurs, 24th Nov – Magnums, Airlie Beach QLD

Fri, 25th Nov – The Warehouse, Townsville QLD

Sat, 26th Nov – Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns QLD

Thurs, 1st Dec – Mayberry, Darwin NT

Sat, 3rd Dec – Sunsets Festival, Central Coast NSW

Fri, 9th Dec – Beer Deluxe, Albury NSW

Sat, 10th Dec – Kambri, Canberra ACT

Tickets on sale now.

