Amy Taylor (Amyl and the Sniffers) Sings ‘Fuck the Pain Away’ with Peaches Live in Melbourne

Peaches rounded off her Teaches of Peaches Australian tour with a raucous show at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Wednesday, 8th March. The Canadian electroclash artist invited Amyl and The Sniffers frontwoman Amy Taylor on stage to perform her signature song ‘Fuck The Pain Away’. You can catch footage of the moment below.

Taylor and her Amyl and the Sniffers bandmates have long been fans of Peaches – they shared a cover of ‘Fuck The Pain Away’ in March 2020 as COVID lockdowns descended on the country. Taylor re-shared the cover to her Instagram story after the Peaches show, adding, “My dreamy creamys came true tonight”.

.@peaches ended her world tour celebrating 20 years of the Teaches of Peaches tonight in Melbourne.



Incredible show. Joyful, wild, subversive, silly, and a non stop dance.



How’d she cap it off? With Amy Taylor jumping on stage for this. ? pic.twitter.com/Up5IXS6UPS — Zan Rowe (@zanrowe) March 8, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Craig-Piper (@msjessicaredrabbit)

Peaches has been in the country on the 20th-anniversary tour of her classic record, 2000’s The Teaches Of Peaches. She headlined the WorldPride party Ultraviolet – which featured local acts like Simona Castricum and Bec Sandridge – dropped by Perth Festival and Mona Foma, and played headline shows in Byron Bay and Adelaide.

Amyl and the Sniffers released their latest album Comfort To Me in 2021. It earned them two ARIA Awards, for Best Group and Best Rock Album. They’re currently gearing up to join The Smashing Pumpkins’ The World is a Vampire tour, which will kick off in Brisbane in mid-April. Amyl and the Sniffers will play alongside the Pumpkins, Jane’s Addiction, RedHook, and Battlesnake on the festival tour.

