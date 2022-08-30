Architects Preview Forthcoming Album With New Single, ‘Deep Fake’

Brighton metalcore outfit Architects have shared their latest song of the year, unveiling ‘deep fake’ as the newest preview from their forthcoming record. The new single is set to be officially released on their tenth album, the classic symptoms of a broken spirit, which is set for release on 21st October.

‘deep fake’ follows on from the release of recent tracks ‘when we were young’ and ‘tear gas’, showcasing the typically-crushing sonic focus that the veteran outfit will be taking on their upcoming record. Utilising electronic elements across their trademark metalcore sound, it’s indicative of their musical prowess and ever-rising popularity.

Architects – ‘deep fake’

New album the classic symptoms of a broken spirit follows on from the release of 2021’s Those That Wish To Exist, which topped the charts in Australia. Taking almost no time to celebrate their wins, the group swiftly got down to writing their next album, which officially arrives in October.

In a statement, Architects drummer and songwriter Dan Searle explained that after being forced to make their previous record in a predominantly remote nature due to the prevalence of COVID, the experience of working together allowed them to craft something more “free, playful and spontaneous” than they had on the last album.

“This one feels more live, more exciting and more fun – it has that energy,” echoes frontman Sam Carter. “We wanted it to be a lot more industrial and electronic.”

the classic symptoms of a broken spirit is set for release on 21st October.

Architects – the classic symptoms of a broken spirit

deep fake tear gas spit the bone burn down my house living is killing us when we were young doomscrolling born again pessimist a new moral low ground all the love in the world be very afraid

