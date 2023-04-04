Set Times and Local Openers Announced for The Smashing Pumpkins’ The World Is A Vampire Festival

The Smashing Pumpkins are bringing their touring The World Is A Vampire festival to Australia this month. Along with Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin and co., the festival lineup includes Jane’s Addiction, Amyl and the Sniffers, RedHook and Battlesnake, as well as professional wrestling matches between Billy Corgan’s NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) and the WAOA (Wrestling Alliance of Australia).
One World Entertainment have announced local openers for the majority of the tour’s ten stops. PistonFist will open at Brisbane’s Eatons Hill Hotel on 15th April and Sandstone Point, Bribie Island, on 16th April; XCalibre will open at PICA, Melbourne, on 22nd April; Soda will play at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on 26th April; and The Silencio will kick off the event at Gold Coast’s Broadwater Parklands on 30th April.
There’ll be no local openers at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on 18th and 19th April, Ballarat’s Kryal Castle on 23rd April, Melbourne’s PICA on 27th April and Newcastle Entertainment Centre on 29th April.
RedHook will only appear at the Brisbane, Bribie Island, Ballarat and Gold Coast events. Battlesnake will be absent from the 27th April event in Melbourne. Set the complete timetables below.
The World is a Vampire – Set Times
Saturday, 15th April – Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD
- 13.30 – 14.00: PistonFist
- 14.20 – 14.50: Battlesnake
- 14.55 – 15.15: Wrestling
- 15.15 – 16.00: RedHook
- 16.05 – 16.25: Wrestling
- 16.25 – 17.25: Amyl and The Sniffers
- 17.30 – 18.00: Wrestling
- 18.00 – 19.00: Jane’s Addiction
- 19.45 – 21.45: The Smashing Pumpkins
Sunday, 16th April – Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD
- 12.30 – 13.00: PistonFist
- 13.20 – 13.50: Battlesnake
- 13.55 – 14.15: Wrestling
- 14.15 – 15.00: RedHook
- 15.05 – 15.25: Wrestling
- 15.25 – 16.25: Amyl and The Sniffers
- 16.30 – 17.00: Wrestling
- 17.00 – 18.00: Jane’s Addiction
- 18.45 – 20.45: The Smashing Pumpkins
Tuesday, 18th April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW
- 16.25 – 16.55: Battlesnake
- 17.00 – 17.30: Wrestling
- 17.30 – 18.30: Amyl and The Sniffers
- 18.35 – 19.05: Wrestling
- 19.05 – 20.05: Jane’s Addiction
- 20.50 – 22.50: The Smashing Pumpkins
Wednesday, 19th April – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW
- 16.25 – 16.55: Battlesnake
- 17.00 – 17.30: Wrestling
- 17.30 – 18.30: Amyl and The Sniffers
- 18.35 – 19.05: Wrestling
- 19.05 – 20.05: Jane’s Addiction
- 20.50 – 22.50: The Smashing Pumpkins
Saturday, 22nd April – PICA, Port Melbourne VIC
- 15.35 – 16.05: XCalibre
- 16.10 – 16.30: Wrestling
- 16.30 – 17.00: Battlesnake
- 17.05 – 17.25: Wrestling
- 17.25 – 18.25: Amyl and the Sniffers
- 18.30 – 19.00: Wrestling
- 19.00 – 20.00: Jane’s Addiction
- 20.45 – 22.45: The Smashing Pumpkins
Sunday, 23rd April – Kryal Castle, Ballarat VIC
- 15.00 – 15.30: Battlesnake
- 15.50 – 16.20: RedHook
- 16.20 – 17.20: Wrestling
- 17.20 – 18.10: Amyl and The Sniffers
- 18.10 – 19.15: Wrestling
- 19.15 – 20.15: Jane’s Addiction
- 21.00 – 23.00 The Smashing Pumpkins
Wednesday, 26th April – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA
- 16.15 – 16.35: Soda
- 16.55 – 17.25: Battlesnake
- 17.30 – 17.50: Wrestling
- 17.50 – 18.50: Amyl and The Sniffers
- 18.55 – 19.15: Wrestling
- 19.15 – 20.15: Jane’s Addiction
- 21.00 – 23.00: The Smashing Pumpkins
Thursday, 27th April – PICA, Port Melbourne VIC
- 18.00 – 18.20: Wrestling
- 18.20 – 19.00: Amyl and The Sniffers
- 19.00 – 19.20: Wrestling
- 19.20 – 22.20: Jane’s Addiction
- 21.00 – 23.00: The Smashing Pumpkins
Saturday, 29th April – Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle NSW
- 16.10 – 16.30: Wrestling
- 16.30 – 17.00: Battlesnake
- 17.05 – 17.25: Wrestling
- 17.25 – 18.25: Amyl and The Sniffers
- 18.30 – 19.00: Wrestling
- 19.00 – 20.00: Jane’s Addiction
- 20.45 – 22.45: The Smashing Pumpkins
Sunday, 30th April – Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast QLD
- 12.30 – 13.00: The Silencio
- 13.20 – 13.50: Battlesnake
- 13.55 – 14.15: Wrestling
- 14.15 – 15.00: RedHook
- 15.05 – 15.25: Wrestling
- 15.25 – 16.25: Amyl and The Sniffers
- 16.30 – 17.00: Wrestling
- 17.00 – 18.00: Jane’s Addiction
- 18.45 – 20.45: The Smashing Pumpkins
