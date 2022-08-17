Perth Alt-Pop Act Bad Weather Release Dazzling New EP ‘Flowers In Your Room’

Following on from the success of their latest single, ‘Flowers In Your Room’, Boorloo/Perth-based alt-pop act Bad Weather have gifted us a stunning new EP of the same name.

Self-produced by lead singer Callum Robertson, the five-track disc is a bouquet of nostalgic and modern influences, combining indie-rock, emo and pop with eclectic nods to artists from The 1975 to M83 to James Ivy.

WATCH: Bad Weather – ‘Flowers In Your Room’

As Robertson reflects, the EP was a project born of Australia’s first Covid lockdown, which also happened to coincide with a relationship break-up he was dealing with.

“Suddenly we were all thrust into this new reality and I definitely felt it,” he says. “It was quite a difficult time for me to navigate, so I ended up writing an EP. It explores mental health, self-doubt, facing the unknown and above all, hope.”

Having sold out their ‘All I Know’ single launch last year, the band have recently completed a national tour supporting fellow Perth-based rockers The Faim, followed by an EP launch at Jack Rabbit Slims last week.

The band have also previously shared the stage with the likes of End Of Fashion, Death By Denim, Young Robin, and more.

You can stream their new EP, Flowers In Your Room, below.

Further Reading

King Gizzard, Blondie & More Join In For Inaugural Band Shirt Day

Five Things Caravãna Sun Can’t Live Without When On Tour

Mia Dyson, Felix Riebl and More Join Queenscliff Music Festival Lineup