Glenn Hopper Releases ‘Easy Way Out’, Announces Debut EP

Sydney/Gadigal land-based musician Glenn Hopper has announced details of his debut EP, Something About the Weather. The five-song collection will be out on Friday, 13th October via Pointer Recordings/Remote Control. Hopper has released the new single ‘Easy Way Out’ in conjunction with the EP announcement – listen here and watch the music video below.

The singer-songwriter classicism of ‘Easy Way Out’ is a deviation from Hopper’s debut single, the guitar-centric ‘Just For Now’. ‘Easy Way Out’ is more representative of the sounds that will dominate Something About the Weather, with Hopper’s songwriting and production recalling Asylum Records-era Tom Waits, the power pop of Jellyfish and the contemporary baroque pop of Tobias Jesso Jr.

Glenn Hopper – ‘Easy Way Out’

The ‘Easy Way Out’ lyrics sketch out a somewhat counterintuitive truth: that the only way to recover from emotional and spiritual anguish is to endure the pain. “‘Easy Way Out’ is an attempt for me to tell myself that often the long route is the best route,” Hopper said in a statement. “That self doubt, trying to be real, heartbreak and escapism can be accepted with love and good humour as normal parts of life. “

Prior to launching his solo career, Glenn Hopper had built an estimable reputation under the production alias LEN20, contributing to releases by the likes of Lil Nas X, Mary J. Blige, Kid Cudi, Cordae, YG, Nas and more.

