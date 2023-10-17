Beth Orton Reschedules Australian Tour to April 2024

UK singer Beth Orton has rescheduled her upcoming tour of Australia due to health reasons. The folk-rock artist was due to tour the country in November, with three shows having been locked in in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.

These tour dates have now been shifted to April 2024, and Orton has also added another show in Hobart on Friday, 26th April at the Odeon Theatre. As usual, all tickets purchased for the original shows will be valid for the second; if you require refunds, head here for Sydney, here for Brisbane, and email the City Recital Hall for the Melbourne show.

Beth Orton: ‘Weather Alive’

“It’s not something I wanted to do, but for my health I need to take a pause,” Orton shared in a statement through her promoter Frontier Touring. “Through the wonders of modern science, medication, diet and being super careful, I’ve been able to keep all of my commitments this year which has been a miracle. But the advice at this stage is not to push it in November.

“I’m going to stay close to home and keep everything I do local for a few months and then I will come in April when I can take on the long-haul flights and put everything into touring your beautiful part of the world with an extra special configuration of musicians in my band.”

Orton last toured Australia in 2017, and she’ll be returning to our shores armed with her critically acclaimed record 2022 Weather Alive.

Wednesday, 24th April – Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne

Friday, 26th April – Odeon Theatre, Hobart (New Show)

Saturday, 27th April – City Recital Hall, Sydney

Tuesday, 30th April – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Tickets are available through Frontier Touring.

