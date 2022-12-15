Beyoncé Announces ‘Club Renaissance’ Events In Los Angeles

Beyoncé has announced a pair of Club Renaissance events set to take place in Los Angeles this weekend. Details surrounding what the two-night affair will entail are unclear, though it is expected to be a Californian promotional event for her latest LP, Renaissance.

Originally released in July, Renaissance is Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, and arrived with an album launch in New York City also dubbed Club Renaissance. A number of other international editions of Club Renaissance were also hosted by Sony Music, with Beyoncé attending the Paris event in person.

12.17 & 12.18 🪩 #CLUBRENAISSANCE This event is 21+. One (1) ticket per person. Tickets are non-transferable. Location to be announced to confirmed guests on Saturday, 12/17.https://t.co/sHElkoB5Bl pic.twitter.com/EnCLsCVUlp — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) December 15, 2022

As Variety notes, the rollout of this weekend’s Los Angeles edition has been somewhat haphazard. Fans received alerts for a website through which they could buy tickets, though they were sold out within minutes.

So far, the only details surrounding the event that have been confirmed are that it will take place on Saturday and Sunday evenings. Venue details have been withheld, though Variety notes that the ticketing website featured a “lengthy disclaimer” regarding the possibility of contracting COVID at the affair.

The poster for the Club Renaissance events invites fans to “experience Renaissance in spatial audio”, meaning that the occasion will, at minimum, serve as a listening party for the record. Upon its release, Renaissance was prefixed with the title ‘Act I‘, though no details surrounding further ‘acts, have surfaced.

