Looks Like Beyoncé Will Be Bringing Her ‘Renaissance’ Tour To Australia Next Year

The rumour mill is on fire with red hot goss that the one and only Beyoncé will be heading our way next year, bringing her Renaissance album tour down under.

The Daily Mail is reporting whispers from ~inside sources~ that “dates have been locked in” for both Australia and New Zealand.

Beyoncé, Madonna – ‘BREAK MY SOUL’ (THE QUEENS REMIX – Official Visualizer)

“They’ve been planning it for a while and dates have been locked in. It’s 100% happening, an announcement is imminent,” the tattle-tale told the goss rag.

The shows have supposedly been tee’d up for Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Auckland in 2023.

If true, the tour would mark Queen Bey’s first shows in Australia in a decade, her last visit being The Mrs Carter tour back in 2013.

Renaissance is the superstar’s first album tour since 2016’s Lemonade LP, the world tour for which was put on the shelf after she fell pregnant with her twins.

All 16 tracks from Renaissance have charted in the Hot 100, with ‘Break My Soul’ nabbing the top spot.

But it hasn’t all been positive press. Peep some of the links below to read about some of the controversy surrounding the LP’s release. And in the meantime we’ll keep you updated with any more news about Bey’s long-awaited Aussie tour.

Further Reading

Beyoncé Updates Controversial Ableist Song Lyric Following Criticism

Kelis Responds To Beyoncé Removing ‘Milkshake’ Interpolation: ‘I Won’

Beyoncé Removes Kelis Interpolation From New Album Amid ‘Theft’ Claims