BIGSOUND Details Its First Nations Goolwal Goolwal Program for 2023

BIGSOUND has shared details of its First Nations program Goolwal Goolwal, with discussions, in-conversation sessions, forums, networking mixers, and showcases taking place across the week in Brisbane. Goolwal Goolwal has been curated by Cultural Lead Dan Rennie, BIGSOUND First Nations Music Officer Sue Ray, and Elder In Residence Uncle Kev Starkey.
Goolwal Goolwal programming will be woven throughout the broader BIGSOUND events, with sessions taking place at Yutta Yutta-Ba (House of First People) in Queens on Brunswick Street, the Judith Wright Arts Centre, and other various venues around Fortitude Valley.
Ziggy Ramo: ‘Little Things’ feat. Paul Kelly
Most notably, Ziggy Ramo and Christine Anu will sit down for an in-conversation session to discuss their careers, politics, and beyond, while Leah Flanagan will host Māori (Ngāti Kahungunu, Rongomaiwahine) singer Bic Runga for a talk titled ‘Reclaiming Cultural Identity Through Music’.
There’ll also be networking events like the Goolwal X Yirramboi mixer and the Goolwal Goolwal Feast for Unity, while Brunswick street venue Greaser Garage will become the Goolwal Garage for the week, showcasing emerging First Nations talent. Spotify will also host two First Nations events across the week, including a Spotify For Mob workshop.
“BIGSOUND 2023 promises to deliver the most diverse and inclusive program to date, embodying a sense of unity and inspiration and providing a culturally safe space for all attendees,” Dan Rennie said in a statement.
“Our lineup of Artists represents an extraordinary blend of cultures and genres, with First Nations-led discussions providing a platform for increased visibility and recognition of talent and for deepening understanding and cultural insights.”
Read more about Goolwal Goolwal on the BIGSOUND website, and see the full 2023 artist lineup below.
BIGSOUND 2023 Dates & Venues
- Tuesday, 5th – Friday, 8th September – Multiple Venues, Fortitude Valley, Brisbane
Tickets are on sale now.
BIGSOUND 2023 Artist Lineup
- 1tbsp
- Ūla
- aleksiah
- Alf the Great
- Anieszka
- Ashli
- Aurateque
- Baby Prince
- Battlesnake
- BAYANG (tha Bushranger)
- Bec Stevens
- Beckah Amani
- Behind You
- bella amor
- Ben Swissa
- Boomchild
- Boox Kid
- CAMINO GOLD
- Casey Lowry
- Charbel
- Charm of Finches
- CHISEKO
- Chitra
- CLOE TERARE
- Coldwave
- Cult Shotta
- Dean Brady
- Delivery
- DENNI
- DICE
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice
- Dyan Tai
- ECB
- Elizabeth
- Emma Volard
- FELIVAND
- FELONY.
- Foley
- Freight Train Foxes
- Friends of Friends
- Full Flower Moon Band
- GAUCI
- Georgia Llewellyn
- GIMMY
- Glenn Skuthorpe Band
- Good Pash
- Gut Health
- Hannah Cameron
- Haters
- Hevenshe
- Isaac Puerile
- Izy
- Jada Weazel
- J-MILLA
- Joan & The Giants
- Joey Leigh Wagtail
- Johnny Hunter
- Jujulipps
- JUNGAJI
- Kavi
- Khi’led
- Kid Heron
- King Ivy
- Kitschen Boy
- Kobie Dee
- Komang
- Kristal West
- Kuzco
- Little Green
- Logan
- Lola Scott
- Loren Ryana
- MARLON X RULLA
- Mason Watts
- Matilda Pearl
- Mazbou Q
- Melody Moko
- MF Tomlinson
- Micah Heathwood
- Mikayla Pasterfield
- Miss June
- Miss Kaninna
- Moaning Lisa
- Moss
- mostly sleeping
- Mr Rhodes
- Nat Vazer
- Nathan May
- Nikodimos
- Oscar the Wild
- Otiuh
- PRICIE
- Platonic Sex
- POOKIE
- Porcelain Boy
- Porpoise Spit
- PRETTY BLEAK
- Proteins of Magic
- Ra Ra Viper
- RAAVE TAPES
- Radio Free Alice
- Radium Dolls
- REBEL YELL
- Riiki Reid
- Ruby Jackson
- Rum Jungle
- S.A.B
- Sachém
- SAHXL
- Siobhan Cotchin
- smol fish
- Sollyy
- Sophisticated Dingo
- Southeast Desert Metal
- Steph Strings
- STUMPS
- Suzi
- SWIDT
- Taitu’uga
- Tamara & the Dreams
- teddie
- The Empty Threats
- The Grogans
- The Merindas
- The Omnific
- The Slingers
- Thunder Fox
- Tjaka
- Too Birds
- Tori Forsyth
- Trophie
- Twine
- Valtozash
- Vixens of Fall
- WHO SHOT SCOTT
- Yawdoesitall
- YIRGJHILYA
- Yorke
- Zheani
- Zia Jade
