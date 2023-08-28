BIGSOUND Details Its First Nations Goolwal Goolwal Program for 2023

BIGSOUND has shared details of its First Nations program Goolwal Goolwal, with discussions, in-conversation sessions, forums, networking mixers, and showcases taking place across the week in Brisbane. Goolwal Goolwal has been curated by Cultural Lead Dan Rennie, BIGSOUND First Nations Music Officer Sue Ray, and Elder In Residence Uncle Kev Starkey.

Goolwal Goolwal programming will be woven throughout the broader BIGSOUND events, with sessions taking place at Yutta Yutta-Ba (House of First People) in Queens on Brunswick Street, the Judith Wright Arts Centre, and other various venues around Fortitude Valley.

Ziggy Ramo: ‘Little Things’ feat. Paul Kelly

Most notably, Ziggy Ramo and Christine Anu will sit down for an in-conversation session to discuss their careers, politics, and beyond, while Leah Flanagan will host Māori (Ngāti Kahungunu, Rongomaiwahine) singer Bic Runga for a talk titled ‘Reclaiming Cultural Identity Through Music’.

There’ll also be networking events like the Goolwal X Yirramboi mixer and the Goolwal Goolwal Feast for Unity, while Brunswick street venue Greaser Garage will become the Goolwal Garage for the week, showcasing emerging First Nations talent. Spotify will also host two First Nations events across the week, including a Spotify For Mob workshop.

“BIGSOUND 2023 promises to deliver the most diverse and inclusive program to date, embodying a sense of unity and inspiration and providing a culturally safe space for all attendees,” Dan Rennie said in a statement.

“Our lineup of Artists represents an extraordinary blend of cultures and genres, with First Nations-led discussions providing a platform for increased visibility and recognition of talent and for deepening understanding and cultural insights.”

Read more about Goolwal Goolwal on the BIGSOUND website, and see the full 2023 artist lineup below.

Tuesday, 5th – Friday, 8th September – Multiple Venues, Fortitude Valley, Brisbane

Tickets are on sale now.

BIGSOUND 2023 Artist Lineup

1tbsp

Ūla

aleksiah

Alf the Great

Anieszka

Ashli

Aurateque

Baby Prince

Battlesnake

BAYANG (tha Bushranger)

Bec Stevens

Beckah Amani

Behind You

bella amor

Ben Swissa

Boomchild

Boox Kid

CAMINO GOLD

Casey Lowry

Charbel

Charm of Finches

CHISEKO

Chitra

CLOE TERARE

Coldwave

Cult Shotta

Dean Brady

Delivery

DENNI

DICE

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice

Dyan Tai

ECB

Elizabeth

Emma Volard

FELIVAND

FELONY.

Foley

Freight Train Foxes

Friends of Friends

Full Flower Moon Band

GAUCI

Georgia Llewellyn

GIMMY

Glenn Skuthorpe Band

Good Pash

Gut Health

Hannah Cameron

Haters

Hevenshe

Isaac Puerile

Izy

Jada Weazel

J-MILLA

Joan & The Giants

Joey Leigh Wagtail

Johnny Hunter

Jujulipps

JUNGAJI

Kavi

Khi’led

Kid Heron

King Ivy

Kitschen Boy

Kobie Dee

Komang

Kristal West

Kuzco

Little Green

Logan

Lola Scott

Loren Ryana

MARLON X RULLA

Mason Watts

Matilda Pearl

Mazbou Q

Melody Moko

MF Tomlinson

Micah Heathwood

Mikayla Pasterfield

Miss June

Miss Kaninna

Moaning Lisa

Moss

mostly sleeping

Mr Rhodes

Nat Vazer

Nathan May

Nikodimos

Oscar the Wild

Otiuh

PRICIE

Platonic Sex

POOKIE

Porcelain Boy

Porpoise Spit

PRETTY BLEAK

Proteins of Magic

Ra Ra Viper

RAAVE TAPES

Radio Free Alice

Radium Dolls

REBEL YELL

Riiki Reid

Ruby Jackson

Rum Jungle

S.A.B

Sachém

SAHXL

Siobhan Cotchin

smol fish

Sollyy

Sophisticated Dingo

Southeast Desert Metal

Steph Strings

STUMPS

Suzi

SWIDT

Taitu’uga

Tamara & the Dreams

teddie

The Empty Threats

The Grogans

The Merindas

The Omnific

The Slingers

Thunder Fox

Tjaka

Too Birds

Tori Forsyth

Trophie

Twine

Valtozash

Vixens of Fall

WHO SHOT SCOTT

Yawdoesitall

YIRGJHILYA

Yorke

Zheani

Zia Jade

