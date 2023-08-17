Local Man To Attempt Macarena World Record At Good Intent BIGSOUND Party

One local hero will attempt to make history at BIGSOUND this year, gunning to break the Guinness World Record for ‘longest dancing of the Macarena’.

Rob Carroll, the GM of Sydney artist services agency Good Intent, will go for gold at the company’s fifth birthday party, taking place on Monday, 4th September at Fortitude Valley’s Black Bear Lodge, on the eve of the biggest music industry conference in the Southern Hemisphere.

Los Del Rio – ‘Macarena’

“I’m really tired,” Carroll confessed in a press statement. “That aside, I feel extremely grateful to have made it to five years and build something really special with some great friends, Nick Moran and Rick Bridgman.”

He continued: “Thank you to all our team, artists, managers, labels, promoters, media, venues and anyone else who supports us – we wouldn’t be here today without you. We’re always striving to do our best for the wider music community, and that approach will always continue for as long as we can / until hopefully some bigger company buys us out, and I can finally shave my head, get all spiritual and move to India.”

As well as a gratuitous amount of macarena-ing from Carroll, Good Intent’s fifth birthday bash will also feature live sets from Yugambeh/Gold Coast-based party starters Bootleg Rascal and local alt-pop darlings JUNO.

The Sydney management & artist services agency launched in late-2018, offering a range of artist services, with their management roster boasting the names of Bootleg Rascal, FANGZ, Close Counters and more.

During COVID, they also launched their ‘Greater Good’ program, giving back to Australia’s independent artist community by providing in-kind services and a cash grant totalling $10,000 AUD.

While Carroll trains hard for his big record attempt, you can learn about what else is going down at BIGSOUND 2023 right here.

