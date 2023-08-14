BIGSOUND 2023 Reveals Showcase, Conference and Special Events Schedule

BIGSOUND 2023 is rapidly approaching, and organisers have just revealed the full schedule of showcases, conference events, and other bits and pieces that will be taking place across the three days in Fortitude Valley, Brisbane.
More than 65 speakers and over 140 artists will descend on venues in Brisbane from Tuesday, 5th September to Friday, 8th September. Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda was just recently added to the conference lineup, alongside artists and industry figures like ROC Nation Records co-president Omar Grant, Interscope/Geffen A&R coordinator Michele Ronzon, Ziggy Ramo, Kate Miller-Heidke, Gordi and Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq, to name a few.
Ziggy Ramo: ‘Better’
Mike Shinoda’s keynote will take place at the Fortitude Music Hall on Tuesday, 5th September, just after the opening ceremony. Ziggy Ramo and Christine Anu will appear in conversation the following day at the performance space at the Judith Wright centre. Wednesday will also feature panels on neurodiversity in music, and the state of digital marketing in the TikTok era.
Omar Grant’s keynote will take place on on Thursday at 10.30am, with sessions from Anna Lunoe, Kate Miller-Heidke, and panels on regional touring, 50 years of hip-hop, and presentations from ARIA to happen later that day as well. For the full conference schedule, head over here.
BIGSOUND has also announced a raft of special events that will take place over the few days, including industry networking brunches and numerous late-night events under the banner of BIGSOUND After Hours. Presented by Amazon Music, there’ll be showcases and curated events from labels and agencies like TWNTY THREE, Our Golden Friend, Collective Artists, AUD’$, Sweat It Out and October Records. There’ll also be a Pride event celebrating LGBTQI artists.
See the full special events schedule over here, and check out the full lineup of speakers and artists below.
BIGSOUND 2023 Dates & Venues
- Tuesday, 5th – Friday, 8th September – Multiple Venues, Fortitude Valley, Brisbane
Tickets on sale now
BIGSOUND 2023 Speaker Lineup
- Adrian Collette OAM (Creative Australia)
- Alex The Astronaut (Artist)
- Anna Lunoe (Artist)
- Antony Attridge (Burn Gently)
- Ash King (Support Act)
- Brittany Spanos (Rolling Stone)
- Brodie Lancaster (Journalist)
- Casey O’Shaughnessy (Select)
- Chris O’Neill (APRA AMCOS)
- Christine Anu (Artist)
- Dean Ormston (APRA AMCOS)
- Edwina Flock (Environmental Music Prize)
- Genna Alexopoulos (Super Duper)
- Georgia Maq (Artist)
- Heidi Lenffer (FEAT)
- Joff Bush (Composer)
- Kate Miller-Heidke (Artist)
- Kathy Wilson (Suitcase Records)
- Mike Shinoda (Artist)
- Mikey Cahill (Journalist)
- Paige X. Cho (Bolster Group)
- Sophie Payten (Gordi) (Artist)
- Sosefina Fuamoli (Journalist)
- Viv Mellish (Gyrostream)
Joining…
- Ziggy Ramo (Artist)
- Chloe Pean (AEG Presents)
- Chris Brearley (Greyline Touring / School Night)
- Chris Duncan (The Orchard)
- Christiaan Kröner (FUGA / Downtown)
- Cora Chan (Clockenflap Festival)
- David Telfer (DMT Law Firm)
- Dev Sherlock (SXSW)
- Ed Lilo (Festival Republic)
- Eli Gelernter (Wasserman)
- Hallie Anderson (Rareform)
- Hannah Sklonick (Secretly Group)
- Jackie Palazzolo (Riot Games)
- Jaclyn Ulman (Grandstand Media)
- Jacob Daneman (Pitch Perfect PR)
- Jamie Shaughnessy (CAA)
- Jule Konrad (FMLY)
- Kate English (Parallel Lines)
- Louisa Robinson (Form Presents)
- Matt Hanner (Runaway Artists)
- Patrick Daniel (Reeperbahn)
- Seth Hubbard (Polyvinyl)
- Seth Kallen (This Faction)
- Silke Westera (FKP Scorpio)
- Simon Franglen (Composer/Producer)
- Simon Napier-Bell (Manager)
- Steve Zapp (ITB)
- Tony Kiewel (Sub Pop)
Joining…
- Andy Kalyvas
- Ash Stahl
- Cabrea Casey
- Hazel Savage
- Michele Ronzon
- Omar Grant
- Scott Cohen
- Vanessa Palmer
- + more to be announced…
BIGSOUND 2023 Artist Lineup
- 1tbsp
- Ūla
- aleksiah
- Alf the Great
- Anieszka
- Ashli
- Aurateque
- Baby Prince
- Battlesnake
- BAYANG (tha Bushranger)
- Bec Stevens
- Beckah Amani
- Behind You
- bella amor
- Ben Swissa
- Boomchild
- Boox Kid
- CAMINO GOLD
- Casey Lowry
- Charbel
- Charm of Finches
- CHISEKO
- Chitra
- CLOE TERARE
- Coldwave
- Cult Shotta
- Dean Brady
- Delivery
- DENNI
- DICE
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice
- Dyan Tai
- ECB
- Elizabeth
- Emma Volard
- FELIVAND
- FELONY.
- Foley
- Freight Train Foxes
- Friends of Friends
- Full Flower Moon Band
- GAUCI
- Georgia Llewellyn
- GIMMY
- Glenn Skuthorpe Band
- Good Pash
- Gut Health
- Hannah Cameron
- Haters
- Hevenshe
- Isaac Puerile
- Izy
- Jada Weazel
- J-MILLA
- Joan & The Giants
- Joey Leigh Wagtail
- Johnny Hunter
- Jujulipps
- JUNGAJI
- Kavi
- Khi’led
- Kid Heron
- King Ivy
- Kitschen Boy
- Kobie Dee
- Komang
- Kristal West
- Kuzco
- Little Green
- Logan
- Lola Scott
- Loren Ryana
- MARLON X RULLA
- Mason Watts
- Matilda Pearl
- Mazbou Q
- Melody Moko
- MF Tomlinson
- Micah Heathwood
- Mikayla Pasterfield
- Miss June
- Miss Kaninna
- Moaning Lisa
- Moss
- mostly sleeping
- Mr Rhodes
- Nat Vazer
- Nathan May
- Nikodimos
- Oscar the Wild
- Otiuh
- PRICIE
- Platonic Sex
- POOKIE
- Porcelain Boy
- Porpoise Spit
- PRETTY BLEAK
- Proteins of Magic
- Ra Ra Viper
- RAAVE TAPES
- Radio Free Alice
- Radium Dolls
- REBEL YELL
- Riiki Reid
- Ruby Jackson
- Rum Jungle
- S.A.B
- Sachém
- SAHXL
- Siobhan Cotchin
- smol fish
- Sollyy
- Sophisticated Dingo
- Southeast Desert Metal
- Steph Strings
- STUMPS
- Suzi
- SWIDT
- Taitu’uga
- Tamara & the Dreams
- teddie
- The Empty Threats
- The Grogans
- The Merindas
- The Omnific
- The Slingers
- Thunder Fox
- Tjaka
- Too Birds
- Tori Forsyth
- Trophie
- Twine
- Valtozash
- Vixens of Fall
- WHO SHOT SCOTT
- Yawdoesitall
- YIRGJHILYA
- Yorke
- Zheani
- Zia Jade
