BIGSOUND 2023 Reveals Showcase, Conference and Special Events Schedule

BIGSOUND 2023 is rapidly approaching, and organisers have just revealed the full schedule of showcases, conference events, and other bits and pieces that will be taking place across the three days in Fortitude Valley, Brisbane.

More than 65 speakers and over 140 artists will descend on venues in Brisbane from Tuesday, 5th September to Friday, 8th September. Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda was just recently added to the conference lineup, alongside artists and industry figures like ROC Nation Records co-president Omar Grant, Interscope/Geffen A&R coordinator Michele Ronzon, Ziggy Ramo, Kate Miller-Heidke, Gordi and Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq, to name a few.

Ziggy Ramo: ‘Better’

Mike Shinoda’s keynote will take place at the Fortitude Music Hall on Tuesday, 5th September, just after the opening ceremony. Ziggy Ramo and Christine Anu will appear in conversation the following day at the performance space at the Judith Wright centre. Wednesday will also feature panels on neurodiversity in music, and the state of digital marketing in the TikTok era.

Omar Grant’s keynote will take place on on Thursday at 10.30am, with sessions from Anna Lunoe, Kate Miller-Heidke, and panels on regional touring, 50 years of hip-hop, and presentations from ARIA to happen later that day as well. For the full conference schedule, head over here.

BIGSOUND has also announced a raft of special events that will take place over the few days, including industry networking brunches and numerous late-night events under the banner of BIGSOUND After Hours. Presented by Amazon Music, there’ll be showcases and curated events from labels and agencies like TWNTY THREE, Our Golden Friend, Collective Artists, AUD’$, Sweat It Out and October Records. There’ll also be a Pride event celebrating LGBTQI artists.

See the full special events schedule over here, and check out the full lineup of speakers and artists below.

Tuesday, 5th – Friday, 8th September – Multiple Venues, Fortitude Valley, Brisbane

Tickets on sale now

BIGSOUND 2023 Speaker Lineup

Adrian Collette OAM (Creative Australia)

Alex The Astronaut (Artist)

Anna Lunoe (Artist)

Antony Attridge (Burn Gently)

Ash King (Support Act)

Brittany Spanos (Rolling Stone)

Brodie Lancaster (Journalist)

Casey O’Shaughnessy (Select)

Chris O’Neill (APRA AMCOS)

Christine Anu (Artist)

Dean Ormston (APRA AMCOS)

Edwina Flock (Environmental Music Prize)

Genna Alexopoulos (Super Duper)

Georgia Maq (Artist)

Heidi Lenffer (FEAT)

Joff Bush (Composer)

Kate Miller-Heidke (Artist)

Kathy Wilson (Suitcase Records)

Mike Shinoda (Artist)

Mikey Cahill (Journalist)

Paige X. Cho (Bolster Group)

Sophie Payten (Gordi) (Artist)

Sosefina Fuamoli (Journalist)

Viv Mellish (Gyrostream)

Joining…

Ziggy Ramo (Artist)

Chloe Pean (AEG Presents)

Chris Brearley (Greyline Touring / School Night)

Chris Duncan (The Orchard)

Christiaan Kröner (FUGA / Downtown)

Cora Chan (Clockenflap Festival)

David Telfer (DMT Law Firm)

Dev Sherlock (SXSW)

Ed Lilo (Festival Republic)

Eli Gelernter (Wasserman)

Hallie Anderson (Rareform)

Hannah Sklonick (Secretly Group)

Jackie Palazzolo (Riot Games)

Jaclyn Ulman (Grandstand Media)

Jacob Daneman (Pitch Perfect PR)

Jamie Shaughnessy (CAA)

Jule Konrad (FMLY)

Kate English (Parallel Lines)

Louisa Robinson (Form Presents)

Matt Hanner (Runaway Artists)

Patrick Daniel (Reeperbahn)

Seth Hubbard (Polyvinyl)

Seth Kallen (This Faction)

Silke Westera (FKP Scorpio)

Simon Franglen (Composer/Producer)

Simon Napier-Bell (Manager)

Steve Zapp (ITB)

Tony Kiewel (Sub Pop)

Joining…

Andy Kalyvas

Ash Stahl

Cabrea Casey

Hazel Savage

Michele Ronzon

Omar Grant

Scott Cohen

Vanessa Palmer

+ more to be announced…

BIGSOUND 2023 Artist Lineup

1tbsp

Ūla

aleksiah

Alf the Great

Anieszka

Ashli

Aurateque

Baby Prince

Battlesnake

BAYANG (tha Bushranger)

Bec Stevens

Beckah Amani

Behind You

bella amor

Ben Swissa

Boomchild

Boox Kid

CAMINO GOLD

Casey Lowry

Charbel

Charm of Finches

CHISEKO

Chitra

CLOE TERARE

Coldwave

Cult Shotta

Dean Brady

Delivery

DENNI

DICE

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice

Dyan Tai

ECB

Elizabeth

Emma Volard

FELIVAND

FELONY.

Foley

Freight Train Foxes

Friends of Friends

Full Flower Moon Band

GAUCI

Georgia Llewellyn

GIMMY

Glenn Skuthorpe Band

Good Pash

Gut Health

Hannah Cameron

Haters

Hevenshe

Isaac Puerile

Izy

Jada Weazel

J-MILLA

Joan & The Giants

Joey Leigh Wagtail

Johnny Hunter

Jujulipps

JUNGAJI

Kavi

Khi’led

Kid Heron

King Ivy

Kitschen Boy

Kobie Dee

Komang

Kristal West

Kuzco

Little Green

Logan

Lola Scott

Loren Ryana

MARLON X RULLA

Mason Watts

Matilda Pearl

Mazbou Q

Melody Moko

MF Tomlinson

Micah Heathwood

Mikayla Pasterfield

Miss June

Miss Kaninna

Moaning Lisa

Moss

mostly sleeping

Mr Rhodes

Nat Vazer

Nathan May

Nikodimos

Oscar the Wild

Otiuh

PRICIE

Platonic Sex

POOKIE

Porcelain Boy

Porpoise Spit

PRETTY BLEAK

Proteins of Magic

Ra Ra Viper

RAAVE TAPES

Radio Free Alice

Radium Dolls

REBEL YELL

Riiki Reid

Ruby Jackson

Rum Jungle

S.A.B

Sachém

SAHXL

Siobhan Cotchin

smol fish

Sollyy

Sophisticated Dingo

Southeast Desert Metal

Steph Strings

STUMPS

Suzi

SWIDT

Taitu’uga

Tamara & the Dreams

teddie

The Empty Threats

The Grogans

The Merindas

The Omnific

The Slingers

Thunder Fox

Tjaka

Too Birds

Tori Forsyth

Trophie

Twine

Valtozash

Vixens of Fall

WHO SHOT SCOTT

Yawdoesitall

YIRGJHILYA

Yorke

Zheani

Zia Jade

