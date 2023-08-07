Blind Guardian are Touring Australia in 2024

German power metal lifers Blind Guardian will return to Australia for handful of headline shows in February 2024. The West German quartet will play shows in Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney in support of their latest album, The God Machine.

The God Machine came out in September 2022 and is Blind Guardian’s twelfth studio album to date. The band’s core trio of vocalist Hansi Kürsch, lead guitarist André Olbrich, and rhythm guitarist Marcus Siepen remains intact. They’ve been joined by drummer Frederik Ehmke since 2005. Find more tour and ticketing details below.

Blind Guardian – ‘Blood of the Elves’

2024 marks the 40th anniversary of Kürsch and Olbrich’s musical partnership. They united to form the band Lucifer’s Heritage in 1984 in their home city of Krefeld, just outside of Düsseldorf. Siepen joined in 1987 and after signing with the German metal label No Remorse, they ditched the name Lucifer’s Heritage in favour of Blind Guardian. No Remorse released Blind Guardian’s debut album, Battalions of Fear, in May 1988.

Drummer Thomen Stauch played on each of Blind Guardian’s first seven albums, including 1998’s crossover success Nightfall in Middle-Earth, which cracked the German top ten. Ehmke entered ahead of 2006’s A Twist in the Myth, and has since become an indispensable part of the lineup.

The God Machine equalled Blind Guardian’s peak position on Germany’s official albums chart, making it to #2. It also found a receptive audience in the UK, the US, Poland and Austria. Blind Guardian have a modest but loyal Australian following and have toured on numerous occasions over the past few decades.

Blind Guardian 2024 Australian Tour

Monday, 5th February – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Wednesday, 7th February – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

Friday, 9th February – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 10th February – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale now

