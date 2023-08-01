Pendulum Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Pendulum are heading back to Australia for a run of arena-sized headline shows in October 2023. The Perth electro-rock outfit will be joined throughout the tour by fellow Australian electronic export ShockOne.

After a show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Friday, 6th October, Pendulum will land in Melbourne to perform at John Cain Arena on Saturday, 7th October. From there, they’ll head back home to Perth for a gig at RAC Arena on Sunday, 8th October. The tour wraps up with gigs at Riverstage, Brisbane, on Thursday, 12th October and Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, on Friday, 13th October.

Pendulum – ‘Halo’ (ft. Bullet For My Valentine)

Pendulum released the single ‘Halo’ in June 2023, a collaboration with Welsh metalcore outfit Bullet For My Valentine. Matt Tuck, the lead vocalist of BFMV, will deliver a remix of ‘Halo’ next week, with more new Pendulum music on the horizon.

The Perth band’s releases have been few and far between in recent years; their last album, Immersion, came out in 2010. Though, members Rob Swire and Gareth McGrillen did release one album, 2014’s Abandon Ship, with their Knife Party side project, and Pendulum returned from hibernation with the EP, Elemental, in 2021.

But the lack of releases hasn’t sapped the enthusiasm of the band’s international audience – Pendulum performed at London’s prestigious Alexandra Palace in March and appeared at the UK’s Download Festival in June.

Pendulum 2023 Austraian Tour

w/ ShockOne

Saturday, 7th October – John Cain Arena, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 8th October – RAC Arena, Perth WA

Thursday, 12th October – Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 13th October – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale Monday, 7th August via Frontier. Frontier Members pre-sale opens at 11am on Friday, 4th August.

