Lucinda Williams Announces New Album, Shares Bruce Springsteen Collaboration

Lucinda Williams has announced her 15th studio album, Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart. The follow-up to 2020’s Grammy-nominated Good Souls Better Angels – and Williams’ first since suffering a stroke that year – will arrive on Friday, 30th June via Highway 20 and Thirty Tigers.

To coincide with the announcement, Williams has shared the album’s lead single, ‘New York Comeback’, which features Bruce Springsteen along with E Street Band member Patti Scialfa. Listen to that below.

Lucinda Williams – ‘New York Comeback’

‘New York Comeback’ is one of two songs on Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart that Springsteen and Scialfa feature on, with both also appearing on the album’s title track. Elsewhere, the album features backing vocals from Angel Olsen, Margo Price and the Replacements’ Tommy Stinson. See the full tracklist below.

Williams is currently in Australia, having performed a co-headline show with Steve Earle & the Dukes last night at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre. Williams (and Earle) will also perform as part of this year’s Byron Bay Bluesfest, which kicks off tomorrow (Thursday, 6th April).

If you’re headed to Byron Bay Bluesfest, you have two opportunities to catch Williams: tomorrow and Friday, on the Delta stage. Elsewhere on this year’s lineup are the likes of The Doobie Brothers, Buddy Guy, Jackson Browne, Elvis Costello, Jason Isbell, Counting Crows, Beck, Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, Gang of Youths and Tash Sultana.

Williams will also perform as part of Bluesfest’s debut Melbourne satellite event, which will run this weekend across Saturday, 8th and Sunday, 9th April. Williams will perform on the second night, alongside Earle, Guy, Paolo Nutini and more.

This month will also see Williams release her memoir, Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You. That’s set to arrive Tuesday, 25th April, and will be published in Australia by Simon and Schuster. Find more info on that here.

