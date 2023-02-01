Bluesfest 2023 Lineup Expands With 18 More Acts

Bluesfest has added another batch of acts to its behemoth 2023 lineup. Among the 18 new additions are former The X Factor Australia winner and Eurovision royalty Dami Im, Pacific beats purveyor Bobby Alu and Mental As Anything offshoot Dog Trumpet.
International Blues Challenge 2022 winner Frank Sultana, YouTube sensations Steve’n’Seagulls, roots festival favourites Hussy Hicks and UK folkie Frank Turner are among the long list of names added to Bluesfest Byron Bay’s 2023 roster.
Dami Im – ‘Pray’
The newbies join headliners Beck, Bonnie Raitt, Buddy Guy, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Gang of Youths, Counting Crows, Elvis Costello, The Doobie Brothers and a heap more.
“With this Bluesfest announcement for Bluesfest 2023, it is becoming clear that the return of international live artists mixed with great Aussie and Kiwi talent will be seen for the first time in Australia at the level it was before the COVID years,” festival director Peter Noble said in a statement.
“The line-up is one that I am immensely proud of and 2023 is becoming one of the great Bluesfests. Thank you so much everyone for your support through the hard years, please now come and join us for the celebration.”
Bluesfest will take place over the Easter long weekend, kicking off on Thursday, 6th April and running until Monday, 10th April at Byron Events Farm in Tyagarah, just north of downtown Byron Bay.
Bluesfest 2023
- Bobby Alu
- Buttered
- Clarence Bekker Band
- Coterie
- Dami Im
- Daniel Champagne
- Dog Trumpet
- Electric Cadillac
- Frank Sultana
- Frank Turner
- Hussy Hicks
- Lisa Hunt’s Forever Soul
- Loose Content
- Ray Beadle Stax of Blues
- Roshani
- Round Mountain Girls
- Steve Poltz
- Steve’n’Seagulls
joining…
- Beck
- Paolo Nutini
- The Angels
- Ash Grunwald
- Backsliders
- The Bros. Landreth
- Eugene ‘Hideaway’ Bridges
- Trombone Shorty & The Orleans Avenue
- Yirrmal
joining…
- 19-Twenty
- Beth Hart (Exclusive)
- The Black Sorrows
- Bonnie Raitt
- Buddy Guy
- The Cat Empire
- Chain
- Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- Eric Gales (Exclusive)
- Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
- Gang Of Youths
- Greensky Bluegrass (Exclusive)
- Jackson Browne
- Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
- Joe Bonamassa (Exclusive)
- Joe Camilleri Presents a Star-Studded Tribute to The Greats of The Blues
- Jon Stevens
- Kaleo
- Keb’ Mo’
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Lachy Doley And The Horns Of Conviction
- Larkin Poe
- LP
- Lucinda Williams
- Marcus King
- Mavis Staples
- Michael Franti & Spearhead
- Nikki Hill (Exclusive)
- Robert Glasper
- RocKwiz Live
- The Soul Rebels & Friends with Special Guests Talib Kweli • GZA • Big Freedia
- Southern Avenue (Exclusive)
- Spinifex Gum Feat. Marliya
- Steve Earle & The Dukes
- Tash Sultana
- Xavier Rudd
Dates & Venue
Thursday, 6th April–Monday, 10th April – Byron Events Farm
Tickets are on sale now via the official website.
