Bluesfest 2023 Lineup Expands With 18 More Acts

Bluesfest has added another batch of acts to its behemoth 2023 lineup. Among the 18 new additions are former The X Factor Australia winner and Eurovision royalty Dami Im, Pacific beats purveyor Bobby Alu and Mental As Anything offshoot Dog Trumpet.

International Blues Challenge 2022 winner Frank Sultana, YouTube sensations Steve’n’Seagulls, roots festival favourites Hussy Hicks and UK folkie Frank Turner are among the long list of names added to Bluesfest Byron Bay’s 2023 roster.

Dami Im – ‘Pray’

The newbies join headliners Beck, Bonnie Raitt, Buddy Guy, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Gang of Youths, Counting Crows, Elvis Costello, The Doobie Brothers and a heap more.

“With this Bluesfest announcement for Bluesfest 2023, it is becoming clear that the return of international live artists mixed with great Aussie and Kiwi talent will be seen for the first time in Australia at the level it was before the COVID years,” festival director Peter Noble said in a statement.

“The line-up is one that I am immensely proud of and 2023 is becoming one of the great Bluesfests. Thank you so much everyone for your support through the hard years, please now come and join us for the celebration.”

Bluesfest will take place over the Easter long weekend, kicking off on Thursday, 6th April and running until Monday, 10th April at Byron Events Farm in Tyagarah, just north of downtown Byron Bay.

Bluesfest 2023

Bobby Alu

Buttered

Clarence Bekker Band

Coterie

Dami Im

Daniel Champagne

Dog Trumpet

Electric Cadillac

Frank Sultana

Frank Turner

Hussy Hicks

Lisa Hunt’s Forever Soul

Loose Content

Ray Beadle Stax of Blues

Roshani

Round Mountain Girls

Steve Poltz

Steve’n’Seagulls

joining…

Beck

Paolo Nutini

The Angels

Ash Grunwald

Backsliders

The Bros. Landreth

Eugene ‘Hideaway’ Bridges

Trombone Shorty & The Orleans Avenue

Yirrmal

joining…

19-Twenty

Beth Hart (Exclusive)

The Black Sorrows

Bonnie Raitt

Buddy Guy

The Cat Empire

Chain

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Eric Gales (Exclusive)

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Gang Of Youths

Greensky Bluegrass (Exclusive)

Jackson Browne

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Joe Bonamassa (Exclusive)

Joe Camilleri Presents a Star-Studded Tribute to The Greats of The Blues

Jon Stevens

Kaleo

Keb’ Mo’

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Lachy Doley And The Horns Of Conviction

Larkin Poe

LP

Lucinda Williams

Marcus King

Mavis Staples

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Nikki Hill (Exclusive)

Robert Glasper

RocKwiz Live

The Soul Rebels & Friends with Special Guests Talib Kweli • GZA • Big Freedia

Southern Avenue (Exclusive)

Spinifex Gum Feat. Marliya

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Tash Sultana

Xavier Rudd

Dates & Venue

Thursday, 6th April–Monday, 10th April – Byron Events Farm

Tickets are on sale now via the official website.

Further Reading

Bluesfest Is The World’s Eighth Highest Grossing Music Festival

Bluesfest Is Coming To Melbourne In 2023

The Complete and Updated List of Bluesfest 2023 Sideshows