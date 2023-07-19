Queenscliff Music Festival
The Merindas | Supplied

Queenscliff Music Festival Expands 2023 Lineup

By Jules LeFevre

Victoria’s Queenscliff Music Festival has added a fistful of more artists to its 2023 lineup, led by UK folk-punk favourite Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls. Turner announced a wider Australian tour at the start of July, which effectively outed him as an additional headliner of the Queenscliff festival as the announcement included the event date.

Elsewhere, Perth singer Katy Steele will be bringing her latest album Big Star to the stage, and First Nations pop outfit The Merindas will also be heading along. Other additions include Melbourne’s Danika, country act Georgia State Line, indie rock crew Mood Spill, and Frank Sultanas Blues Band.

Katy Steele: ‘Come And See Me’

The news acts will join a lineup that includes headliners R&B star Aloe BlaccG Love & Special Sauce and singer-songwriter Foy Vance. There’ll also be sets from  Dan SultanLiz StringerIan MossThe DreggsNgulmiyaAlice IvyXylouris WhiteMindy Meng Wang and Tim ShielJem Cassar-Daley, and more. See the full updated lineup below.

Queenscliff Music Festival has extended its running time this now, and will now take place from Thursday, 23rd to Sunday, 26th November on the Bellarine Peninsula, on the lands of the Wadawurrung people. The festival has been running since 1997 (although the 2020 and 2021 events were pulled due to COVID).

Organisers have also announced that Auslan interpreters will be on the main stages across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets are on sale now, see details below.

Queenscliff Music Festival 2023

  • Alice Ivy
  • Aloe Blacc
  • The Badloves
  • BEANS
  • Boy & Bear
  • Danika
  • Frank Sultanas Blues Band
  • Frank Turner
  • Georgia State Line
  • Graham Moes
  • Katy Steele
  • Mood Spill
  • Queenscliff Music Festival
  • Queenscliff Music Festival 2023
  • Raccoon Dog
  • The Merindas
  • Cat Canteri
  • Dan Sultan
  • The Dreggs
  • Elis & The Drip
  • Emily Barker
  • Felipe Baldomir
  • Foy Vance
  • Full Flower Moon Band
  • G. Love & Special Sauce
  • Ian Moss
  • Illy
  • JAZZPARTY
  • Jem Cassar-Daley
  • Leah Senior
  • Liz Stringer
  • Mindy Meng Wang x Tim Shiel
  • Ngulmiya
  • Something for Kate
  • William Crighton
  • Willie J & The Bad Books
  • WILSN
  • Xylouris White

Dates & Venue

  • Thursday, 23rd – Sunday, 26th November – Wadawurrung Country/Bellarine Peninsula

Tickets on sale now.

Jules LeFevre
Jules LeFevre

