Queenscliff Music Festival Expands 2023 Lineup

Victoria’s Queenscliff Music Festival has added a fistful of more artists to its 2023 lineup, led by UK folk-punk favourite Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls. Turner announced a wider Australian tour at the start of July, which effectively outed him as an additional headliner of the Queenscliff festival as the announcement included the event date.

Elsewhere, Perth singer Katy Steele will be bringing her latest album Big Star to the stage, and First Nations pop outfit The Merindas will also be heading along. Other additions include Melbourne’s Danika, country act Georgia State Line, indie rock crew Mood Spill, and Frank Sultanas Blues Band.

Katy Steele: ‘Come And See Me’

The news acts will join a lineup that includes headliners R&B star Aloe Blacc, G Love & Special Sauce and singer-songwriter Foy Vance. There’ll also be sets from Dan Sultan, Liz Stringer, Ian Moss, The Dreggs, Ngulmiya, Alice Ivy, Xylouris White, Mindy Meng Wang and Tim Shiel, Jem Cassar-Daley, and more. See the full updated lineup below.

Queenscliff Music Festival has extended its running time this now, and will now take place from Thursday, 23rd to Sunday, 26th November on the Bellarine Peninsula, on the lands of the Wadawurrung people. The festival has been running since 1997 (although the 2020 and 2021 events were pulled due to COVID).

Organisers have also announced that Auslan interpreters will be on the main stages across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets are on sale now, see details below.

Dates & Venue

Thursday, 23rd – Sunday, 26th November – Wadawurrung Country/Bellarine Peninsula

Tickets on sale now.

