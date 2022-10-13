Bluesfest Announce Doobie Brothers and Soul Rebels (with GZA and Talib Kweli) Sideshows

Byron Bay Bluesfest organisers have announced sideshows for two of the drawcards on its 2023 bill: The Doobie Brothers and the Soul Rebels with GZA and Talib Kweli. The Doobie Brothers – currently touring with the classic lineup of Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald and John McFee – will play two consecutive shows at the State Theatre in Sydney – on Wednesday, 5th and Thursday, 6th April.

The Soul Rebels, meanwhile, will be playing two sideshows – one at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Wednesday, 5th April and one at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on Thursday, 6th April. As with their Bluesfest appearances, they’ll be joined onstage by GZA from the Wu-Tang Clan, along with Talib Kweli. Robert Glasper will also be performing for both sideshows. Tickets for both the Doobie Brothers and the Soul Rebels shows will go on sale Thursday, 20th October.

Watch GZA and the Soul Rebels’ Tiny Desk Concert

In addition to these shows, Bluesfest has also revealed additions to some of their already-announced sideshows. Allison Russell will join Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit for shows in Sydney and Melbourne, while Vintage Trouble will join Marcus King‘s upcoming concerts in Sydney and Melbourne. Blues and roots rockers Larkin Poe have also announced rescheduled dates for their Australian tour which was supposed to take place last year. See those dates below.

The Bluesfest 2023 lineup expanded earlier this month with the addition of the Doobie Brothers along with Counting Crows, Allison Russell, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and more. They joined 41 acts already announced on the 2023 lineup, including Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Lucinda Williams, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Joe Bonamassa and more.

Next year’s edition of the festival will run from Thursday, 6th April to Monday, 10th April 2023, at its usual home of Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm in Byron Bay. The latest round of sideshows joins headline concerts from the likes of Williams and Steve Earle, Costello, Bonnie and Staples, LP and more. See the full list of Bluesfest 2023 sideshows here.

The Doobie Brothers

Wednesday, 5th and Thursday, 6th April 2023 – State Theatre, Sydney

The Soul Rebels with GZA, Talib Kweli & Robert Glasper

Wednesday, 5th April – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Thursday, 6th April – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Marcus King with Vintage Trouble

Monday, 10th April – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday, 12th April – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Allison Russell

Wednesday, 5th April – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Thursday, 6th April – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Larkin Poe

Sunday, 9th April – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Monday, 10th April – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne