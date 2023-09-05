Boiler Room Announces Sydney/Eora Event: DJ Seinfeld, Soju Gang + More

Boiler Room will land in Sydney later this year for the latest installment of its World Tour series. The long-running dance event will take Munro Warehouse at the Sydney Showgrounds on Saturday, 2nd December.

UK producer Interplanetary Criminal (who you probably know from his work on ‘B.O.T.A.’ with Eliza Rose) leads the lineup, with local favourite Ayebatonye, German selector DJ Seinfeld, UK’s Effy and Prospa, and Ireland’s Prozak filling out the lineup. Melbourne’s Soju Gang will also deliver a set. Scope out the full lineup below.

Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal: ‘B.O.T.A.’

In early August Boiler Room announced a Melbourne date for the World Tour, featuring acts such as Berlin heavyweight Marlon Hoffstadt, and the UK’s Bakey and Breaka. That’ll all go down at the Port Melbourne Industrial Centre For The Arts on Saturday, 28th October; tickets sold out in 15 minutes, according to promoters.

The Boiler Room World Tour kicked off in early 2023, and the famed party has hit up cities like Milan, New York, Bristol, and Toronto so far.

Boiler Room World Tour Sydney 2023 Lineup

Ayebatonye (Aus)

DJ Seinfeld (Ger)

Effy (UK)

Interplanetary Criminal (UK)

Prospa (DJ) (UK)

Prozak (Ire)

Soju Gang (Aus)

Tickets go on sale Thursday, 7th September via Boiler Room.

Further Reading

Boiler Room To Return To Melbourne with Bakey, Breaka, Marlon Hoffstadt & More

A Guide to Every Australian Music Festival Happening in 2023/24

A Guide to Every International Tour Coming to Australia in 2023/24