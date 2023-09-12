Sneaky Sound System, Nick Warren, Late Nite Tuff Guy to Play Wisemans Ferry Halloween Festival

Party purveyors Return To Rio have announced a Halloween weekender festival, set to take over the Del Rio resort in Wisemans Ferry from Friday, 27th to Sunday, 29th October. Local acts Sneaky Sound System and Late Nite Tuff Guy are locked in to appear, alongside international heavyweights like techno veteran Patrice Bäumel, US selector Mark Farina, and the UK’s Nick Warren.
There’ll also be sets from Germany’s Reznik, Bushwacka!, Lost Desert, Anthony Pappa, and more. See the full lineup below, along with dates and ticket details.
Patrice Bäumel: Tomorrowland Winter Set
Away from the music, organisers have also announced a slew of spooky season activities throughout the festival, including an “immersive theatrical experience” called Pickle’s Family Funerals in which you can take part in your own funeral.
There’ll also be a Day of the Dead pool party, a life drawing event called Hot Mess in the Flesh, pumpkin carving, fortune tellers, breathwork workshops and cacao ceremonies. If you’re not into that, there’ll also be yoga classes and the Sanctuary Wellness space, which will host reiki workshops and massages.
Return To Rio Halloween 2023 Lineup
- Patrice Bäumel
- Mark Farina
- Nick Warren
- Reznik
- Amonita
- Mr.C
- Bushwacka!
- Lost Desert
- Late Nite Tuff Guy
- Sneaky Sound System
- Anthony Pappa
- Kasey Taylor
- GMJ & Matter
- PARIS
- The Journey
- Samantha Loveridge
- Danny Bonnici
- GABBY
- Double Touch
- Mo’Funk
- Karl Pilbrow
Dates & Venues
- Friday, 27th to Sunday, 29th October – Del Rio Resort, Wisemans Ferry, NSW
Tickets are on sale now via Humanitix.
