Boiler Room To Return To Melbourne with Bakey, Breaka, Marlon Hoffstadt & More

Boiler Room has announced the lineup for its upcoming bash at the Port Melbourne Industrial Centre For The Arts on Saturday, 28th October. Leading the lineup are UK selectors Bakey and Breaka, who’ll be bringing their B2B project to the decks, and Berlin heavyweight Marlon Hoffstadt.

Plenty of locals will be in attendance, including Melbourne’s own CaucasianOpportunities and Surusinghe, and SWIM. Parisian via New York act Miley Serious will also be stepping up for a set. See the full lineup and ticketing details below.

Marlon Hoffstadt: HÖR Set

The event forms part of the Boiler Room World Tour series which was launched earlier this year and has landed in cities like Milan, New York, Bristol, and Toronto. From the looks of it, a Sydney date is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 2nd December.

Boiler Room has been a frequent traveller to Melbourne since its inception, and over the last 12th months there have been two editions of the famed party – one in January featuring DJ Bone, Darwin, and Barcelona’s John Talabot, and one last November that feature Newcastle hero Mall Grab, C.FRIM, and DJ Lakota.

Boiler Room Melbourne October 2023

Bakey B2B Breaka

CaucasianOpportunities

Marlon Hoffstadt Aka Dj Daddy Trance

Miley Serious

Sovblkpssy

Surusinghe

Swim

Date & Venue

Saturday, 28th October – Port Melbourne Industrial Centre For The Arts

Tickets on sale from Tuesday, 8th August.

