Bombay Bicycle Club Release New Single ft Holly Humberstone

UK indie stalwarts Bombay Bicycle Club have released a new single from their upcoming album My Big Day. It’s a classic BBC cut titled ‘Diving’, and it features fellow English singer Holly Humberstone – have a listen below.

It’s the second track to be released from the band’s sixth album – following the title track which landed about a month ago – which will arrive in stores on Friday, 20th October. My Big Day marks the follow-up to 2020’s Everything Else Has Gone Wrong, which was released six years after their previous album So Long, See You Tomorrow.

Bombay Bicycle Club & Holly Humberstone: ‘Diving’

“Diving is a song about that summer you have when you’re 15, the memory of which conjures up such a unique feeling,” vocalist Jack Steadman shared in a statement. “You’re discovering everything for the first time and the world seems as scary and exhilarating as diving off a tall cliff into a lake.”

“Holly is the perfect fit for this song. Her music perfectly captures those feelings of early life, and her voice gives the whole song so much emotion.”

The album tracklist is peppered with features, including Blur’s Damon Albarn, Jay Som, and Nilüfer Yanya; the band have also promised that another ‘special’ guest will be announced very soon.

Holly Humberstone, meanwhile, has just announced the impending release of her debut album Paint My Room Black, which will drop on Friday, 13th October. We’ve heard two cuts from the project so far: ‘Room Service’ and ‘Antichrist’.

